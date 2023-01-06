Are you mega-hyped for Anaheim 1 this Saturday? Sure, you’re excited about the usual #deepfield of 450 riders. We know what you’re really there to see, though. Phil Nicoletti will be ready to wage war in the 250 class on his #69 Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. He does this just to make sure he’s deep in the trenches so he can provide the most accurate, insider answers to your questions.
Phil,
With good starts being a key component for success in supercross, how important is body weight on a 250 versus a 450? Have you had to cut weight for the smaller bike and what is your ideal racing weight coming into A1? (I believe you are riding West)
Good luck at A1, I will be cheering for you wildly along with the entire Philthy Phil Nation!
Jimmy G
Jimmy,
Weight is a factor in every sort of racing. It doesn’t seem like a big deal in MX or SX, but it is. Think how much money it cost for a full titanium bolt kit? It’s a helluva lot of money when you have to put it on every bike. But as far as overall weight, my off-season weight is about 180-182 lbs. Race weight for SX I’m down to 170-172 lbs. So, it’s around 10 pounds less. It’s a pain in the ass to stay around that weight for the full SX year. Outdoors I’ll add on an extra five just for reserve and to offset the amount of load that gets put out. My life is much more enjoyable about 175 lbs vs 170 lbs to be honest. It’s impossible for me to stay 170 for the entire year. I’d end up sick all the time and have nothing in the tank.
Mr. Phil
When you were asked on the Pulp show what you’d be doing if you didn’t ride dirt bikes, you said you enjoyed riding snowmobiles. When was the last time you rode a sled and where did you ride?
Also, if you were planning a snowmobile trip with people in the industry, who would you take? Anyone in the moto pits that you know of have some skills on a sled? Don’t say Weege, that goof nut uses the term “snow machines” so he’s out.
Go get them at Anaheim,
Tom in Minnesota
I love snowmobiling. I don’t get enough of it in my life anymore. It bums me out. I grew up in the winters of NY and logged tons and tons of time on them. I wasn’t a Kody Kamm by any means. I just enjoyed riding them on the trails, all over the county. Only one I ever talk to about snowmobiling in the pits is Tom Carson and Rob Buydos. I wish I had time to take a few trips out west. If I’m going I would have to wrangle up Kody Kamm, just because he knows all the in’s and out’s. I’m not sure who else I would take. Most the dudes in paddock would need to be babysat, and I don’t feel like spending my days digging them out.
Hello Phil, as a supporter of you since your Honda of Houston days I’ve seen many of your ups and downs of your career. I’ve been watching the ClubMX vlogs (Great series) and can’t help but notice the fire and determination in your training and prep for this coming Supercross season. Knowing that you’re older it’s great to see the intensity! Do you feel being a New York native and going through the public school system, not being able to train year round has actually made your career longer and not feel burnt out like many other racers you came up with?
Good luck out west!
Your old NY fan Jeff
Hey Jeff!
I really appreciate the support. I actually do think going to public school helped me. Not so much now, but when I was in the middle of my career and really need to buckle down and log tons and tons of time. Don’t get me wrong, there were times I was burned out. It happens to everyone. But I think going to school made me really appreciate the days I got to go somewhere and ride. Nowadays kids eat sleep and breathe being at a training facility and ride year around. If I did have that at 12-16, I would have taken it for granted compared to having it when I was 20-25, ya know? I didn’t grow up at a training facility, but I raced every single weekend from mid-March to October. Just a different perspective, I guess. Now I’m to the point where I’m spoiled AF and drive an hour to ride at ClubMX three days a week and leave. Doesn’t get much better for a moto lifestyle!
