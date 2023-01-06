Are you mega-hyped for Anaheim 1 this Saturday? Sure, you’re excited about the usual #deepfield of 450 riders. We know what you’re really there to see, though. Phil Nicoletti will be ready to wage war in the 250 class on his #69 Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. He does this just to make sure he’s deep in the trenches so he can provide the most accurate, insider answers to your questions.

Phil,

With good starts being a key component for success in supercross, how important is body weight on a 250 versus a 450? Have you had to cut weight for the smaller bike and what is your ideal racing weight coming into A1? (I believe you are riding West) Good luck at A1, I will be cheering for you wildly along with the entire Philthy Phil Nation!

Jimmy G

Jimmy,

Weight is a factor in every sort of racing. It doesn’t seem like a big deal in MX or SX, but it is. Think how much money it cost for a full titanium bolt kit? It’s a helluva lot of money when you have to put it on every bike. But as far as overall weight, my off-season weight is about 180-182 lbs. Race weight for SX I’m down to 170-172 lbs. So, it’s around 10 pounds less. It’s a pain in the ass to stay around that weight for the full SX year. Outdoors I’ll add on an extra five just for reserve and to offset the amount of load that gets put out. My life is much more enjoyable about 175 lbs vs 170 lbs to be honest. It’s impossible for me to stay 170 for the entire year. I’d end up sick all the time and have nothing in the tank.