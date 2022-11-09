More than 60 different riders from the upper echelon of the A & B classes have lined up on the starting gate at the Scouting Moto Combine since its inception during the 2021 season, headlined by a long list of AMA Amateur National Champions and the most touted factory talent at the amateur level. These prospects have received mentorship from several of the most recognizable and decorated names in the history of American motocross as rider coaches, from former AMA Pro Motocross Champions like Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Jeff Stanton to perennial contenders like Buddy Antunez, Damon Bradshaw, Michael Byrne, and Broc Tickle. Additionally, highly regarded trainers like Seth Rarick, Gareth Swanepoel, John Wessling, and the late Ryan Fedorow, and the voice of American motocross, Jason Weigandt, have provided invaluable insight into the importance of success away from the track through nutrition, fitness, and media engagement.

“It has been incredibly rewarding to take part in the Scouting Moto Combine, giving back to the sport in a truly meaningful way and leveraging my vast experience both on and off the racetrack mentoring the next generation of aspiring racers,” said Broc Glover, an AMA Hall of Famer. The current Senior Manager/Off-Road at Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has served as a rider coach for every combine gathering to date. “The important role the combine now plays for our top amateur prospects cannot be emphasized enough. It establishes a defined path to professional racing by allowing them to obtain a first-hand experience of what it is to be a true AMA Pro Motocross athlete.”

Each gathering of the 2023 Scouting Moto Combine will take place on the eve of both RedBud (Friday, June 30) and Ironman (Friday, August 25), where educational classroom-style sessions are intertwined with on-track practice and a pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos. Each gathering will feature a collection of the sport’s most elite amateur prospects, developed in collaboration with American motocross’ competing manufacturers–GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha. While the spotlight will rest squarely on the combine each Friday, the invited racers will also get a taste of the excitement and fanfare of Saturday’s National with a commemorative parade lap that will serve as a kick-off to the action for the thousands of fans in attendance.