Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces 2023 Street Range and All-New FS 450 Supermoto
The following press releases are from Husqvarna Motorcycles:
Husqvarna Motorcycles Unveils All-New FS 450 Supermoto
Fully Redesigned With A New Engine And Chassis For Unrivalled On-Track Performance
All-new for 2023, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ FS 450 continues its legacy as a premium supermoto racer. Designed and developed to offer outstanding supermoto performance, the FS 450 is expertly crafted with the latest technology and competition-focused components to create a highly capable circuit racing machine. Finished with new bodywork and improved ergonomics for 2023, the FS 450 is complete with striking white and grey graphics for a distinctive look.
Powered by a new 450 cc SOHC 4-stroke engine, the performance characteristics of the FS 450 can be fine-tuned using the updated map select switch mounted on the ProTaper handlebars. This sophisticated device allows for full customization of the machine as it controls the activation of launch control, traction control and the new Quickshifter, which ensures seamless upshifts.
A new hydro-formed frame enhances rider feedback with the new polyamide-reinforced aluminum subframe playing a vital role in aiding handling and ensuring comfort. Together with the latest WP suspension and a repositioned engine that improves mass centralization, the FS 450 delivers an exceptional on-track experience for all riders.
Assembled skillfully with quality, supermoto-specific hardware including Alpina wheels, a Suter anti-hopping clutch, and high performance Brembo brakes, the FS 450 is undoubtedly built for competition.
With all these performance-focused technical advancements, the FS 450 unquestionably remains as the most powerful, best handling and most complete supermoto machine on the market today.
2023 Technical Highlights
- New bodywork with specifically tailored ergonomics for easier movement on the motorcycle
- New hydro-formed chromium molybdenum frame significantly improves anti-squat behavior
- New SOHC engine provides class-leading performance and low weight
- New Quickshift sensor ensures seamless up-shifting
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- New aluminum-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- New WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer more progressive end-of-stroke damping
- New WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimized main piston and tool-free adjusters
- New multifunctional map switch, which also activates the Quickshifter, traction- and launch control
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars
- Electric starter powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
To further customize the FS 450, a concise selection of high-quality Technical Accessories is available from your local Husqvarna Motorcycles dealership. Each component is designed to enhance on-track performance, reduce weight or add durability to this exceptional supermoto machine. For enhanced rider safety and unrestricted performance, a premium collection of supermoto-specific Functional Apparel combines innovative technical features for improved comfort, protection and style.
The 2023 FS 450 will be available at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles Dealers from November 2022 onward.
Husqvarna Motorcycles Announces 2023 Street Range
Master The Terrain And Discover The Open Road
Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce availability of its 2023 street lineup – exciting street machines that include the single-cylinder Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401, the exceptionally versatile 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro, along with the parallel-twin, global-traveling Norden 901. For 2023, the 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro’s distinctive styling is enhanced with each model boasting new colors and graphics for the new year.
Offering rugged styling in a progressive package, the Svartpilen 401 delivers a dynamic riding experience in urban and rural settings alike, while the Vitpilen 401 uses its lower bars and sporty tires to shine on twisty roads or as a playful commuter. Both of these capable and manageable machines feature the strong and tractable 373 cc, single-cylinder engine, streel trellis frames and low weight, high-performance WP APEX suspension to take the middle-weight capability the next level. ByBre brakes and Bosch ABS offer powerful, controlled stopping while the Easy Shift allows for clutchless gear changes to ensure class-leading control and unmatched confidence out on the road.
The 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto are each uniquely characterized by Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Swedish DNA and are equipped with an intelligently designed LCD dashboard. The USB port ensures a constant charge to navigational devices for uninterrupted riding, while an RPM display and gear selection indicator are clearly visible at a glance. From the handlebars, riders can quickly personalize their machine by selecting from two ride modes and by activating, or deactivating, traction control. These options allow for a truly customized setup to be created on both the 701 Enduro and 701 Supermoto.
On tarmac and beyond, the 701 Enduro is a highly proficient machine, finished with an understated, Swedish-inspired livery. With the ability to disengage the ABS function, riders can take full control of braking on loose terrain. For the 701 Supermoto, a commanding presence on the open road is achieved with its darker, distinctive black and gray color scheme, while a Brembo four-piston front brake caliper and 320 mm brake disc ensure superior stopping power.
Technical highlights:
- Striking new colors and graphics create a distinctive and progressive look
- Brembo brakes for exceptional braking performance
- Advanced Ride Mode functionality
- Optional Supermoto/Offroad ABS modes
- ABS functionality can be fully disengaged on 701 Enduro for exceptional offroad performance
- LCD dashboard with integrated gear indicator and RPM display
- USB port for charging navigational devices
- Cornering ABS
- Lean-angle-sensitive traction control
- Easy shift
- Chromium-molybdenum steel trellis frame
- Aluminum swingarm
- Polyamide rear subframe with integrated fuel tank
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- Power assist slipper clutch
With Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Rally machines as a source of inspiration and with industry-leading electronic rider aids, the Norden 901 delivers the ideal blend of offroad capability and world-traveler ridability. Sprung with adjustable WP APEX suspension (220 mm) and powered by an 889 cc parallel twin engine with a 5-gal (19-L) fuel tank, this is a motorcycle to make even the longest riding days rewarding, no matter how far the rider chooses to go, on road or off. For 2023, the Norden 901 features updated ride modes. Each of the selectable ride modes – Street, Rain, Offroad, as well as the optional Explorer Mode – instantly engage the best combination of rider aids including the ABS setting.
Providing additional performance options, Husqvarna Motorcycles offers the Technical Accessories range – a complete collection of thoughtfully designed, high-quality components to further improve performance and increase durability. In addition, the Functional Offroad Apparel collection allows riders to create a personalized look with items that assure the highest levels of protection and comfort.
The 2023 701 Supermoto and 701 Enduro will be available this November at authorized Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers, while the Norden 901 arrives in December 2022. The Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 models will be available from January 2023 onward.