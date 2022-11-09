Turborilla (Producers of Mad Skills Motocross) Releases Mad Skills Snocross Game

The following press release is from Turborilla AB:

MAD SKILLS SNOCROSS MOBILE GAME LAUNCHES GLOBALLY ON THE APP STORE AND GOOGLE PLAY

Brings the thrilling action sport of snowmobile racing to mobile devices across the world

UMEÅ, SWEDEN— Mobile game developer Turborilla AB has announced the global release of Mad Skills Snocross, available now as a free download on the App Store and Google Play. This surprise game release is the follow-up to the smash hit Mad Skills Motocross 3, which has been installed more than 30 million times globally since its May ‘21 release. It’s the first snowmobile game Turborilla has developed, and it indicates the next step in the company’s plan to bring fun and authentic mobile games to a wider range of action sports.

Like all Mad Skills games before it, Mad Skills Snocross is a side-scrolling physics-based racing game that is easy to play but impossible to master. It features more than a hundred challenging tracks, and more will be added in the coming weeks and months. There are also daily challenges, as well as online events where players can race against their friends and neighbors. Players can also customize their in-game riders and sleds, and there will be options to select real-world brands soon.

Mad Skills Snocross is being released in partnership with Amsoil Championship Snocross, which is the largest snowmobile racing series in the world. This partnership will bring replica versions of real-world race tracks into the game, as well as other fun and immersive events that will tie the game to real-life professional racing.

“We’re really excited about this game, and we’re especially excited to be working with Amsoil Championship Snocross,” said Turborilla CMO Bryan Stealey. “That team runs a first-class racing series, and having elements of it in our game will be good for us, for them, and for our players and fans.”

The Mad Skills Motocross franchise had risen to prominence partially because of its strong reputation in real-life motocross and action sports. Mad Skills Snocross is following a similar formula: in many ways it’s an arcade-style side-scrolling racing game, but it also features elements of physics realism and other details that will strongly appeal to snocross racers, enthusiasts, and action sports fans in general.

The game’s November 9, 2022, release was announced with a brilliant hand-drawn trailer that was produced by Denmark-based IMOV Studios. It’s been viewed more than 60,000 times in its first week of release across a variety of platforms.

Download Mad Skills Snocross for free now here: https://mad.mx/3NKmUJ7

About Turborilla

Turborilla (www.turborilla.com) is an independent game developer founded in 2006 by Tobias Andersson. Their mission is to work hard to bring joy into the gaming world and turn passion into industry-leading action-sports games. They specialize in combining elements of physics realism with classic arcade-style gameplay to create addicting and fun player experiences that appeal to both action sports enthusiasts and casual gamers. They have offices in Sweden (Umeå, Skellefteå and Stockholm), as well as a publishing office in the United States (Pittsburgh).

For more information, visit www.turborilla.com.

Official Game Trailer: