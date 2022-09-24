Welcome to the Racer X's Saturday live update feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for qualifying day at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From free practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's qualifying racing, you’ll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Welcome to Saturday at the Motocross of Nations which is also qualifying day. This day is crucial for how Sunday may go for nearly every team. Each rider will get free practice today for 40 minutes starting with the MXGP free practice at 10 a.m. local time and continuing with MX2 and Open moments after that. Ultimately, the free practice means nothing for qualifying though as gates have already been selected via random drawing for today’s racing.

Some notables from yesterday’s gate pick ballot saw USA draw 15th, Netherlands fourth, Italy sixth, Australia 23rd, and France 30th. That is how each nations rider will go to the line for their respective qualifying races today.

The qualifying races will be split up but class with MXGP going first at 2 p.m. and continuing with MX2 and Open races after. Today will see not nations have their riders on the track at the exact same time and it’s a little more down to the individual to perform against their counterparts in their classes. Scores from today will be tallied by taking the two best results from each nation and throwing away the worst result to earn a score. So, if a nation goes 3-4-9 in the qualifying races, the nation will throw away that ninth and earn a score of 7. Results will be tallied then based on what each nation scores to layout the gate selections for Sunday’s racing.

Each moto today will be 20 minutes plus two laps which will mean it will have to be an all-out sprint to make up time if you get a bad start. We’ll be providing coverage all day right here, but you can also watch the broadcast via MXGPtv with the schedule provided below.