Welcome to the Racer X's Saturday live update feed, coming to you from RedBud in Buchanan, Michigan for qualifying day at the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations. From free practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's qualifying racing, you'll find it all right here. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info.
Morning Report
Welcome to Saturday at the Motocross of Nations which is also qualifying day. This day is crucial for how Sunday may go for nearly every team. Each rider will get free practice today for 40 minutes starting with the MXGP free practice at 10 a.m. local time and continuing with MX2 and Open moments after that. Ultimately, the free practice means nothing for qualifying though as gates have already been selected via random drawing for today’s racing.
Some notables from yesterday’s gate pick ballot saw USA draw 15th, Netherlands fourth, Italy sixth, Australia 23rd, and France 30th. That is how each nations rider will go to the line for their respective qualifying races today.
The qualifying races will be split up but class with MXGP going first at 2 p.m. and continuing with MX2 and Open races after. Today will see not nations have their riders on the track at the exact same time and it’s a little more down to the individual to perform against their counterparts in their classes. Scores from today will be tallied by taking the two best results from each nation and throwing away the worst result to earn a score. So, if a nation goes 3-4-9 in the qualifying races, the nation will throw away that ninth and earn a score of 7. Results will be tallied then based on what each nation scores to layout the gate selections for Sunday’s racing.
Each moto today will be 20 minutes plus two laps which will mean it will have to be an all-out sprint to make up time if you get a bad start. We’ll be providing coverage all day right here, but you can also watch the broadcast via MXGPtv with the schedule provided below.
Free Practice – MXGP
The first set of practice sessions hit the track around 10 a.m. local time. Unlike the sessions in the USA, the free practice for MXGP or in this case the MXoN, the free practice sessions are 40 minutes long and give riders ample time to come in and change setups during the session. Teams can even have a second bike on-hand for the rider to switch to with some pre-existing settings already on it.
Throughout the session, everyone took advantage of that time with Antonio Cairoli and Eli Tomac both specifically spending a little over five minutes in the pits making adjustments. Belgian Jago Geerts was on top of the board early bit he was usurped by Eli Tomac in the first half of the session.
Spaniard Jorge Prado made a few early adjustments to his bike and then headed back out to become the first rider into the 1:56s right around the halfway mark. Tomac spent much of the second half of the session working on his bike trying to go back out and run one strong lap at the end, but it would be for not.
Prado topped the session from Tomac, Jeremy Seewer, Jago Geerts, and Maxime Renaux in the top five.
Free Practice – MX2
Justin Cooper, Jo Shimoda, Simon Laengenfelder, Hunter Lawrence, Guillem Farres, Marvin Musquin, Kay De Wolf, Max Anstie, Andrea Adamo, and more hit the track next as the MX2 class got some free practice in.
Right from the start, Team USA’s Justin Cooper set the early pace as he had even a few seconds on the rest of the pack from his first hot lap. Hunter Lawrence lowered his time down towards Cooper at one point but then Cooper became the first rider to dip into the 1:59s.
Jo Shimoda started to come alive later in the session as well and he was able to drop down to the 2:00 mark but nobody could topple Cooper from the top spot. Cooper at a 1:59.880 was fastest ahead of Shimoda, Lawrence, Musquin, and De Wolf.
Free Practice – Open
The final practice session of the morning was the Open group which featured riders like USA’s Chase Sexton, Australia’s Jett Lawrence, France’s Dylan Ferrandis, Spain’s Ruben Fernandez, and The Netherlands’ Calvin Vlaanderen.
Sexton was the man setting the early pace as he went to a low 2:00 early on. As the track continued to wear in, the times were actually slowing down compared to the first few sessions. Great Britain’s MXGP rider Dean Wilson even commented how fast the track was after his session as well.
Perhaps the surprise of the day so far was seeing Jett Lawrence jump to the top of the board in his first ever session on a 450 and at the Motocross of Nations. Lawrence was able to pip Sexton’s lap time but about three tenths of a second as he moved to the top. Sexton came in late in the session for a tire change and would go away from the paddle tire but it didn't make a difference in the time. Jett would hold on the rest of the way to end up on the top of the sheets with a 1:59.016. Sexton, Fernandez, Ferrandis, and Vlaanderen would round out the top five.