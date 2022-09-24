The second day of the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations is done and dusted. Following Friday’s media day of press conferences and opening ceremonies, riders took to the track for the first time on Saturday morning. Three individual practices sessions (40 minutes followed by a five-minute start practice kicked off the day, giving riders some time on the course ahead of the actual qualifying races.

If you missed our updates throughout the day, here are a few quick recap of the qualifying races:

MXGP Qualifying Heat

Jorge Prado got the holeshot, Jeremy Seewer got into the lead but fell, allowing Mitch Evans into the lead. Evans was bested by Jago Geerts, who checked out, and the Australian Evans was caught late by Eli Tomac. Tomac started inside the top ten but really got going towards the halfway mark of the race. Geerts took the moto win by about three seconds over Tomac as Seewer held on for third, Evans finished fourth, and Prado finished fifth. Although the mistake by Seewer cost him the race lead, the Switzerland native was riding well. Tomac's late progress kept him from taking a shot at Geerts for the race win, but ET3 looked to be firing on all cylinders. Venezuela’s Anthony Rodriguez collided with another rider early on and was visibly frustrated as he came into the pits, slamming his goggles down.

“Yeah, for sure. I didn't expect it,” said Geerts afterwards. “This morning, I was already feeling really good on the track, and I liked the 450, so it was already good this morning. I had a good start in the qualifying heat and managed to win, so I’m really happy with that. We have also qualified well with Team Belgium, so it will be fun tomorrow. I think if everything goes well, we can be on the podium. So that's the goal, and we will do everything for that.”