It’s Motocross of Nations week as we rev up for the big race on Sunday. Before we get there though, we fired off some questions to Phil Nicoletti like we always do to hear his thoughts about this weekend coming up and how his World Supercross prep is going.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Phil,
Are you going to RedBuuuuuuuddd???! Are you stoked for the weekend?
Ian
Ian,
I am heading up late Friday night. Wish I could go a little earlier and hang, but I have my own riding to do on SX on Friday. I’m excited to go. I didn’t go to the one in 2018, and glad I didn’t because the weather was horrible. But this weekend will be a blast and going to hang with the whole FXR Moto crew! So, my trip will be short and sweet. Last one I went to I raced in Germany in 2013 for team Puerto Rico with A-Mart. It went shittty FYI. Thanks, Alex. Anyway, stoked to head to Redddddd Budddddd and hang with all the fans. Maybe it’s lot B Saturday night?
Phil,
Hey last time the Americans got their butts kicked at MXoN at RedBud, everyone was talking about how the Europeans have such great corner speed. I’ve watched some videos and listened to some stuff; we hear they’re on the gas all the way through the turn instead of the point and shoot like the Americans. Do you study the styles of the Euro guys, and do you think you can learn from them?
Stefan
Stefan,
I think the styles and way the Americans ride compared to Euros are different. When we ride supercross seven months out of the year, it hinders the outdoor ability. SX is a point and shoot sort of mentality. The tracks are a lot tighter than motocross obviously. It is really visible after SX when motocross starts, how a lot of guys struggle with the speeds and the momentum. It’s hard to go from one variable to another like that and not have issues with it. Euro guys ride moto 24/7 so they are constantly in the outdoor flow. I’m not sure if your blind or not, but motocross and supercross flows are quite a bit different. Each one takes a lot of time and prep. A lot of people don’t understand but so much more prep goes into SX preseason than MX. There just isn’t enough time with the schedule. That’s why it takes a lot of guys 3-4 races to really get back into the groove.
Phil,
Um, are you going to be racing soon? World Supercross is coming up.
Gregg
Gregg,
Yessss, racing soon! I’m excited as hell, not going to lie. I’ll have basically zero time for preparation but F@&$ it. I started riding outdoor last week. This week I rode outdoors again on Monday/Tuesday, and then will ride SX Thursday/Friday. Then next week I’ll ride Monday/Tuesday Thursday/Friday and that following Monday. Then it’s over. I’m off to Cardiff in Wales to go race. It’s a little nerve racking with little time, but I’ll be ok. I’m riding a 250, which I’m happy about because I already have a complete set up from last year ready to go. So, I don’t have to wonder if I’ll be comfortable on my bike. The lack of comfort will come from limited seat time. Yes, I want to go there and be competitive, but it’ll be tough. I’ll ease back into it and take it race by race. But man, I’m so damn excited to be back riding. No bullshit.