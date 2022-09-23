It’s Motocross of Nations week as we rev up for the big race on Sunday. Before we get there though, we fired off some questions to Phil Nicoletti like we always do to hear his thoughts about this weekend coming up and how his World Supercross prep is going.

Email Phil@racerxonline.com if you want in next week.

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil, Are you going to RedBuuuuuuuddd???! Are you stoked for the weekend? Ian

Ian,

I am heading up late Friday night. Wish I could go a little earlier and hang, but I have my own riding to do on SX on Friday. I’m excited to go. I didn’t go to the one in 2018, and glad I didn’t because the weather was horrible. But this weekend will be a blast and going to hang with the whole FXR Moto crew! So, my trip will be short and sweet. Last one I went to I raced in Germany in 2013 for team Puerto Rico with A-Mart. It went shittty FYI. Thanks, Alex. Anyway, stoked to head to Redddddd Budddddd and hang with all the fans. Maybe it’s lot B Saturday night?