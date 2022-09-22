Up Top, Via Down Under

The last time Australia won the MXoN was, well, never. The best they’ve ever done at the historic event was third overall in 2011, thanks to the efforts of Chad Reed, Brett Metcalfe, and Matt Moss. But they’ve got a very real shot of improving that result this weekend when Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence, and Mitch Evans roll out to represent their country at RedBud. You already know how lethal the Lawrence brothers can be (one of them is a two-time Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 250 National Champion, after all), and Evans is pretty handy with the throttle too. He races MXGP and is on the heels of a pretty good season in which he collected several top tens. If things fall their way, Team Australia could do some serious damage. -Hansel

Fast Frenchman

If you want to name the team that’s been the most dominant at the MXoN in recent years the answer is clear—Team France. Although they haven’t won at the last two events, they did record an extremely impressive streak of five consecutive MXoN wins before that. This year’s roster, while absolutely capable of regaining the throne, does however have some question marks surrounding it. The 2021 450 Pro Motocross Champion Dylan Ferrandis missed almost the entire summer with a thumb injury, and when he returned to racing he left almost immediately again due to a back injury. Then there’s Marvin Musquin, who we know is extremely fast, but sat the summer out. He raced the 250 Class at Fox Raceway 2 to get a taste of what it might be like at RedBud and was fast early but faded as the motos wore on. If these two can stay strong the whole moto they’ll form a sharp component to compliment Maxime Renaux, who won a race and collected several podiums this year in his debut season in the MXGP class. -Hansel

Starting Off On the Right Foot

On Friday afternoon, the official ballot to determine gate picks will take place. This might not seem like a big deal but being how qualifying is an actual race compared to just a practice with lap times, teams desperately want any advantage they can get. A good gate pick followed by a good ride in the qualifying moto does not mean anything—unfortunately for USA fans we saw the good luck of Justin Cooper’s qualifying race win in 2019 turn out to be nothing in the grand scheme of things when Sunday’s racing came—but it could get the ball rolling in the right direction. Even if teams have decent gate selections and can manage a strong ride, they want to set themselves up for a shot at the Chamberlin Trophy come Sunday. You can watch the gate pick ballot live exclusively on MXGP-TV.com, starting at 12 p.m. Eastern. -Mitch Kendra

Who Is Racing For What Team?

Following the gate selection will be opening ceremonies. In case you missed our feature on the full team rosters from earlier this month or you need a refresher, you can check out the opening ceremonies event, where each team and their riders will be introduced to the crowd on Friday night. Again, this opening ceremonies will be available to be streamed live exclusively on MXGP-TV.com. Opening ceremonies is set to begin at 4:30 p.m. Eastern. -Kendra