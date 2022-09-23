Results Archive
How to Watch: RedBud MXoN and Burr Oak GNCC

How to Watch RedBud MXoN and Burr Oak GNCC

September 23, 2022 12:20pm
by:

Main image from 2018, by Andrew Fredrickson

The 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations event is taking place this weekend at RedBud MX in Buchanan, Michigan, MXGP-TV has announced the TV broadcast/streaming schedule for the event. Live coverage can be seen all weekend on MXGP-TV.com, with live coverage of Sunday’s motos airing on CBS Sports Network.

The three points-paying motos will also be re-aired early Monday morning on CBS.

The house absolutely rocked the last time RedBud MX hosted the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations, and we're getting in on the fun again! Just like last time, we're hosting our Racer X Live shows right next to the amateur track on both Friday and Saturday night. Come on over in person or hit our Racer X YouTube Channel to watch the live stream each night. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on Friday and Saturday. We'll go until about 9 p.m. on Friday and somewhere around 11 p.m. on Saturday. Basically, if we have fun, we'll keep going!

The full weekend schedule can be found below. And more information on the event can be found at redbudmx.com/mxon-2022.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will also be in action this weekend at the 11th round Burr Oak GNCC at Sunday Creek Raceway in Millfield, Ohio, on September 24 and 25. The Mountaineer GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

  • MXoN

    Motocross of Nations

     Saturday, September 24
    RedBud MX
    Buchanan, MI US United States
    • Ballot 
      Live
      September 23 - 12:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Teams Press Conference 
      Live
      September 23 - 2:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Team Presentation 
      Live
      September 23 - 4:30 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Racer X Live Show (Friday Night)
      September 23 - 7:30 PM
      youtube
    • MXGP Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 2:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 3:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Open Qualifying Heat 
      Live
      September 24 - 4:20 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Racer X Live Show (Saturday Night)
      September 24 - 7:30 PM
      youtube
    • B Final 
      Live
      September 25 - 10:50 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      September 25 - 1:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) 
      Live
      September 25 - 1:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 
      Live
      September 25 - 2:30 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) 
      Live
      September 25 - 2:30 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP) 
      Live
      September 25 - 4:00 PM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP)
      September 25 - 4:00 PM
      mxgp-tv
    • Race 1 (MXGP & MX2) [Reair]
      September 26 - 3:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 2 (MX2 & Open) [Reair]
      September 26 - 4:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • Race 3 (Open & MXGP) [Reair]
      September 26 - 5:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXoN TV Schedule

Grand National Cross Country

GNCC TV Schedule

2021 results

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Overall 

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Nations

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
RiderPointsRaceClassBike
1
Italy
Italy		37
2Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP KTM
5Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
6Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
7Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
17Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
21Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP KTM
2
Netherlands
Netherlands		38
1Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
1Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
3Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
15Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
18Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 Kawasaki
20Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 Kawasaki
3
United Kingdom
United Kingdom		39
3Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MXGP Yamaha
4Race 3 (MXGP + Open)MXGP Yamaha
6Race 3 (MXGP + Open)Open KTM
12Race 2 (MX2 + Open)Open KTM
14Race 2 (MX2 + Open)MX2 KTM
22Race 1 (MXGP + MX2)MX2 KTM
Full Results

MXGP

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MXGP

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Ben Watson Ben Watson United Kingdom United Kingdom3 - 4 Yamaha
2Vsevolod Brylyakov Vsevolod Brylyakov Russia Russia7 - 7 Honda
3Thomas Kjer Olsen Thomas Kjer Olsen Denmark Denmark1 - 13 Husqvarna
4Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands Netherlands15 - 3 Yamaha
5Karlis Sabulis Karlis Sabulis Latvia Latvia10 - 8 Husqvarna
Full Results

MX2

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - MX2

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Rene Hofer Rene Hofer Austria Austria8 - 3 KTM
2Mattia Guadagnini Mattia Guadagnini Italy Italy5 - 6 KTM
3Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden Sweden14 - 8 GasGas
4Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium Belgium17 - 13 KTM
5Timur Petrashin Timur Petrashin Russia Russia19 - 15 KTM
Full Results

Open

MXoN

Motocross of Nations - Open

September 26, 2021
Mantova
Mantova Italy
Rider Hometown Motos Bike
1Jeffrey Herlings
Jeffrey Herlings		 Netherlands Netherlands1 - 1 KTM
2Evgeny Bobryshev Evgeny Bobryshev Russia Russia10 - 5 Husqvarna
3Shaun Simpson Shaun Simpson United Kingdom United Kingdom12 - 6 KTM
4Valentin Guillod Valentin Guillod Switzerland Switzerland2 - 18 Yamaha
5Arminas Jasikonis Arminas Jasikonis Lithuania Lithuania9 - 14 Husqvarna
Full Results

2022 Standings

Grand National Cross Country

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States212
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States180
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States156
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States148
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia122
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Lyndon Snodgrass Australia223
2Ryder Lafferty Millville, NJ United States187
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States183
4Ruy Barbosa Chile174
5Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States161
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States247
2Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States246
3Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States184
4Max Fernandez Ottsville, PA United States163
5Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States156
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States237
2Rachael Archer New Zealand232
3Tayla Jones Yass Australia221
4Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States156
5Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada131
Full Standings

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Motocross of Nations Race Center

Motocross of Nations Entry List/Team Rosters

Grand National Cross Country

General

GNCC Live Timing 

Burr Oak GNCC

Burr Oak GNCC Race Center

Start Rows

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

Ticket information for the 2022 Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Burr Oak GNCC.

TRACK MAP

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

RedBud MX
RedBud MX MXGP

Grand National Cross Country

The Burr Oak GNCC track map.
The Burr Oak GNCC track map. GNCC Racing

Drone ANIMATED TRACK MAP

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

RACE DAY SCHEDULE

Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations

All times on the race day schedule local to Buchanan, Michigan.

Friday, September 23

Saturday, September 24

Sunday, September 25

Grand National Cross Country

Burr Oak GNCC | Saturday, September 24 and and Sunday, September 25

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Millfield, Ohio.

Saturday, September 24

Sunday, September 25

