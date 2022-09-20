Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Thad Duvall
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
GNCC
Burr Oak
Sat Sep 24
Motocross of Nations
Sat Sep 24
Exhaust Podcast: MXoN Preview

Exhaust Podcast MXoN Preview

September 20, 2022 12:30pm

The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations returns to RedBud this weekend, after a 2018 event best known for the subpar day for Team USA. The American squad didn't even finish on the podium in a single moto four years ago. Can this year's team do better? Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer have studied the MXGP scene and all the top teams heading into this year's event. This one-hour pod has everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's race.

Related: How To Watch Motocross of Nations At RedBud MX Live

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and AOMC.

Main image courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

