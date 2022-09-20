The Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations returns to RedBud this weekend, after a 2018 event best known for the subpar day for Team USA. The American squad didn't even finish on the podium in a single moto four years ago. Can this year's team do better? Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer have studied the MXGP scene and all the top teams heading into this year's event. This one-hour pod has everything you need to know ahead of this weekend's race.

