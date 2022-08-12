Our guy "Filthy" Phil Nicoletti was back riding and training following his broken arm at the Atlanta Supercross a few months ago, but he suffered another injury. Phil, nooooo! Poor "Filthy" suffered another break to the same arm and is now sidelined again. Bummer! Luckily, even during his recovery, he's able to answer your questions. We don't think he's happy about it, but what else is new?
Got a question for Phil Nicoletti? Send it to Phil@racerxonline.com.
(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)
Phil!
Seriously man, where have you been? Give us an update on your status.
Weege
Ahhh Man,
Not what was planned. Had a little mistake two weeks that turned into a big hiccup. I was doing some final testing to get ready for Unadilla, and little swap causing my foot to slip off. The rest was history. Always a gut-wrenching feeling when you go to get up and you can’t push yourself up off the ground a first. I sat dumbfounded and just yelled F$&@. You know right away. I was so looking forward to it. But some stuff is just outta my control, as much as you think it’s in control. I was supposed to go to Loretta’s, but I couldn’t because I just had surgery. They added another plate to my arm with seven or eight screws. But who is even counting at this point. So as of now, my arm does feel really good, and I’m planning on being back in eight weeks.
Phil,
The big news is all of these new series and promoters throwing big money at the riders to get them to do it. First World Supercross announces its deal then all of a sudden we see the World SuperMotocross Championship or whatever all these things are called. I always hear riders complain that they race too much. Now we have more races. What’s your take on all this?
Moneyman
Moneyman,
I have no idea what the hell is even happening or how this new SuperMotocross series even works. BUT, I find it very ironic SuperMotocross starts up when there is a threat to AMA Supercross and AMA Motocross. I’m all for a WSX series. That add competition. Now all a sudden AMA has a higher purse? Seems quite skeptical how that “randomly happens” for 2023. Seems like the Democrats just pulling stuff out of thin air to make it happen. But our sport need competition to up the playing field. Not just for us riders, but the teams and series as well. Like PGA vs LIV golf. It’s makes everything be LEVEL UP! WSX will have some hiccups, no doubt. It’s already dwindled done to a two-venue series I hear. I hear Indonesia is potentially out. Hindsight is 20/20, but I think they could have got some really, really good guys if they started with a three-venue Monster Energy Cup style series first. Just a thought. I’m all for it though with more possibilities and opportunities.
Phil,
What’s up with these kids at Loretta’s? I saw Heath Harrison and Cole Martinez put it to them. I bet if Mike Brown was racing Pro Sport he would have done the same. Can we get you down there to whip these kids into shape? These teenagers are soft! Ricky Carmichael isn’t getting beat by vet guys.
Angus
Since Loretta’s was the first week out of surgery for me, I literally watched 98 percent of the motos. Not joking. I’m still a fan of the amateur racing, and still keep tags of the fast kids in the 65/85/125 classes. I obviously watch the Vet classes now. Well because I’m a f$&@ing vet rider now, but still feel like I belong in Schoolboy at times. But LOVE the fact that old vet guys somewhat “washed up” and a “mechanic” did work! Some of the kids that were in the Open Pro Sport class have bigger deals than 70 percent of the guys lining up now on the start. I don’t want to throw anyone under the bus, but I’d love to compare Cole Martinez’s FLY and Monster contract to Chance Hymas. You think they are a tad different or nah? But in the end, Loretta’s for those kids that have deals ultimately means Jack shittt! They are locked in and don’t really have to worry. Ryder DiFrancesco has already proved he can go top 10 at AMA nationals. His come from behind rides at Loretta’s were really good as well. I know it doesn’t make it look good when a vet guy that is there for fun takes the title with a 4-3-1 moto scores. You’re telling me a factory kid wasn’t able to put another result in that was better than eight points?! I leave it there.
Also, I bet Brownie with his starts and fitness could have pulled a 5-5-5 in Open Pro Sport.