Pro Debut for Chance Hymas Delayed Following Loretta Lynn’s

Following a week that did not live up to his expectations at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, Honda HRC’s Chance Hymas announced he will not be racing any pro races the rest of this summer. Typically, riders make the jump from the A classes (Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport) at Loretta Lynn’s for the Unadilla National round of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship—the first race the following week after Loretta’s—and compete in the final few races to get their feet wet in the pro ranks before jumping in fully to the 12-round series. However, Hymas announced on Instagram he will instead be taking “this time to get myself back to 100%.”

Hymas finished second overall behind Levi Kitchen in both Open Pro Sport and 250 Pro Sport in 2021, but finished finished 15-5-6 for 9th overall in Open Pro Sport and 4-6-6 for 6th overall in 250 Pro Sport last week at the 2022 event. The Honda HRC rider did not look like himself throughout the week. The industry was wondering if the Idaho native was dealing with secret injuries or illnesses, but an Instagram post does not announce any specific details. We do expect to see Hymas race pro in some capacity in 2023, although his status for Monster Energy AMA Supercross has yet to be determined. The 17-year-old could very well sit out supercross but come out swinging for Pro Motocross in 2023. Below is Hymas’ full Instagram post: