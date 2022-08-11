The 2022 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is done and dusted. Everyone is home unwinding from their week-long adventure in Tennessee. We saw 108 total motos completed in 36 classes between Tuesday morning and late Saturday afternoon. Following the final motos of the day, the post-race awards ceremony took place, where Casey Cochran (Husqvarna) received the Youth Rider of the Year, Mike Brown (KTM) received the Vet Rider of the Year award, Avery Long (Yamaha) received the Amateur Rider of the Year award, and Caden Braswell (GasGas) took home the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.
Braswell received the prestigious award after winning the 250 Pro Sport Class with 3-2-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the Open Pro Sport Class with 7-1-2 finishes. The Florida native became the first GasGas rider to win the award and is the fourth rider under the KTM Group umbrella (KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas) to receive the award since 2018.
Here are the 27 winners since the inception of the award in 1997. Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and P.J. Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.
Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners
|Year
|Rider
|Brand
|2022
|Caden Braswell
|GasGas
|2021
|Levi Kitchen
|Yamaha
|2020
|Stilez Robertson
|Husqvarna
|2019
|Jalek Swoll
|Husqvarna
|2018
|Derek Drake
|KTM
|2017
|Justin Cooper
|Yamaha
|2016
|Chase Sexton
|Honda
|2015
|Benny Bloss
|Yamaha
|2014
|RJ Hampshire
|Honda
|2013
|Matt Bisceglia
|Honda
|2012
|Zach Bell
|Honda
|2011
|Justin Bogle
|Honda
|2010
|Jason Anderson
|Kawasaki
|2009
|Dean Wilson
|Kawasaki
|2008
|Darryn Durham and P.J. Larsen
|Durham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
|2007
|Trey Canard
|Honda
|2006
|Josh Hill
|Yamaha
|2005
|Ryan Villopoto
|Kawasaki
|2004
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|2003
|Davi Millsaps
|Suzuki
|2002
|Evan Laughridge
|Suzuki
|2001
|James Stewart
|Kawasaki
|2000
|Ben Riddle
|Suzuki
|1999
|Travis Pastrana
|Suzuki
|1998
|Billy Payne
|Kawasaki
|1997
|Nick Wey
|Kawasaki
OEM Totals
|Total
|27
|OEM
|Total Horizon Award Winners
|Kawasaki
|7
|Suzuki
|5
|Yamaha
|4
|Honda
|7
|Husqvarna
|2
|KTM
|1
|GasGas
|1
Main image by Mitch Kendra