Did you beat Mike in the first two (25 + motos)? Was it a battle? Did you have it handled, or how did that go? Then in the last one, did you let him go and you were like, I got the overall?

I think I had to pass him in both of them. It was a battle. He shut the door a few times in one of them, and then I got him and tried to run away. I didn’t know what he was going to do. Then the next one… The last moto, we were first moto of the day. I was pretty nervous about the 25+, just because I feel like that’s what I went there for. Mark put all this effort. I just felt like I had some weight on my shoulders for that one. So, I take off the start on the sight lap. Awesome jump off the gate. I was like, sweet. I get back to the starting line and the gate is rock hard, slick, like concrete. I had the paddle on at this point. I spun so bad off the gate and came out outside the top ten the first two turns. So, I was like, “Oh, shit. We got some work to do now.” I don’t ride soft tracks like that, ever. So, I knew going into the week, I had to win the first two motos no matter what if I wanted to be part of the championship. I wasn’t sure how I was going to be in that third moto, knowing it was the first one in the morning. That’s a totally different track than anything we ride.

It’s totally different. I know from first-hand experience. I was at Loretta’s last year. 30 is the class that I really go for, and we were first moto in the morning, very first race. I pulled 40 spoon. All you do is suck roost. There’s no lines. It’s hard to make up time and pass people because you’re just in a mud hole, basically.

Yeah. It’s so deep. I like to think now I do a lot better when the track is rough, because that’s all we ride. I was a little nervous about that moto. I was way back, came through, got to third. I wasn’t making too much time on Jake [Baumert]. Then all of a sudden, one lap I made up a bunch of time and pressured him, and he made a mistake and then I was in second. At that point, I didn’t really want to catch Mike. We kind of were super far away from third, so I just wanted to take it in. The second moto, I think we got into it a little bit and I didn’t want to make him lose it.

There was a lot of blocking going on for a while. You were coming at the end of the moto. Mark even said to me at the tower, “Dude, I don't know why Tony’s (Alessi) being weird to me. We’re friends. We’re Honda. We’re teammates, kind of. We both run a Honda program. He’s usually so cool to me, but because Cole is here racing Mike, he hasn’t said hi to me once.”

I know. But they’re cool. It’s racing. Obviously, knowing that I have to go race Mike Alessi at Loretta’s and he’s trying to break this record, or just win for that matter. Obviously, I want to go and win. I’m still racing. He’s retired.

Where does this rank for you, these wins? You’ve had a good pro career and now you’re doing well off-road. Where does this stuff rank for you?

Pretty awesome, honestly. For starters, I never thought I would even go back to Loretta’s, for that matter. Then getting the opportunity to go back with my family at 30, holy crap. For starters, I’m just super thankful that I can still ride and do this for a living. That’s pretty badass. Then to experience it with my family, my wife, my kid. My brother even raced Loretta’s, so that was sick, and my dad. So, that was pretty cool to go with the whole crew, then to have the whole SLR crew there topped it off.