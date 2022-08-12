The ninth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 13, at the Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York.
Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.
A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.
MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.
Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeff Emig will serve as TV color commentator for the Unadilla National.
Fro on the mic 🎙 Watch this weekend’s Unadilla National with Jason Weigandt & Jeff Emig in the booth 🕺 #ProMotocrosspic.twitter.com/9PKcKMv4S9— Pro Motocross (@ProMotocross) August 10, 2022
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 16th round MXGP of Finland on July 13 and 14. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC (645 points) has a 115-point lead over second-place Jeremy Seewer (530 points). With only two rounds remaining after this weekend, Gajser has the opportunity to claim the 2022 MXGP title early. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
- Motocross
UnadillaSaturday, August 13
- QualifyingLiveAugust 13 - 10:00 AM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 13 - 1:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveAugust 13 - 2:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveAugust 13 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2August 13 - 4:00 PM
FIM Motocross World Championship
- MXGP
MXGP of FinlandEMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
Sunday, August 14
2022 STANDINGS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
450 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|364
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|359
|3
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|285
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt
|274
|5
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|251
250 Class
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|355
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|327
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|306
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|275
|5
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|207
FIM Motocross World Championship
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|645
|2
|Jeremy Seewer
|530
|3
|Jorge Prado
|496
|4
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|478
|5
|Maxime Renaux
|466
MX2
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jago Geerts
|637
|2
|Tom Vialle
|614
|3
|Simon Laengenfelder
|507
|4
|Kevin Horgmo
|446
|5
|Thibault Benistant
|405
OTHER LINKS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
General
Unadilla National
Unadilla National Injury Report
450 Class Entry List
Unadilla - 450 Entry ListAugust 13, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|
Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ryan Dungey
|Belle Plaine, MN
|KTM 450 SX-F
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
250 Class Entry List
Unadilla - 250 Entry ListAugust 13, 2022
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|Honda CRF250R
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
|29
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|GasGas MC 250F
|30
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|Kawasaki KX250F
|31
|Jalek Swoll
|Belleview, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250
FIM Motocross World Championship
General
MXGP of Finland
MXGP of Finland MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Finland MX2 Entry List
OTHER INFO
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla MX
5986 NY-8
New Berlin, NY 13411
Practice & Qualifying — 8 a.m. EDT/5 a.m. PDT
Motos — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
TICKETS
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Ticket information for the Unadilla National.
TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
ANIMATED TRACK MAP
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
RACE DAY SCHEDULE
Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Unadilla National Race Day Schedule | August 13
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to New Berlin, New York