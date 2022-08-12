Results Archive
How to Watch: Unadilla and MXGP of Finland

How to Watch Unadilla and MXGP of Finland

August 12, 2022 12:45pm
by:

The ninth round of the 12-round Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place on Saturday, August 13, at the Unadilla MX in New Berlin, New York.

Streaming can be accomplished with MAVTV on FloRacing.

Get "MAVTV on FloRacing" for $6.99 Monthly

A live broadcast of qualifying will start at 10 a.m. local time on MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing, as action kicks off in the morning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the first motos starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the first 450 Class moto at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT.

MAVTV and MAVTV on FloRacing will carry live coverage of the second motos starting at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the 250 Class, followed by the second 450 Class moto at 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT.

Remember, each week, TV play-by-play commentator Jason Weigandt will be joined by a former champion as the color commentator. This weekend, Jeff Emig will serve as TV color commentator for the Unadilla National.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action for the 16th round MXGP of Finland on July 13 and 14. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. Tim Gajser of Honda HRC (645 points) has a 115-point lead over second-place Jeremy Seewer (530 points). With only two rounds remaining after this weekend, Gajser has the opportunity to claim the 2022 MXGP title early. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will have several weekends off now as it enters its regularly scheduled summer break. The series will resume for the tenth round, the Mountaineer GNCC, on September 10-11.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | ONLINE SCHEDULE

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

  • Motocross

    Unadilla

     Saturday, August 13
    Unadilla MX
    New Berlin, NY US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      August 13 - 10:00 AM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 1:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      August 13 - 2:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      August 13 - 3:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
    • 450 Class Moto 2
      August 13 - 4:00 PM
      mav-tv-on-flo-racing
Motocross TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Finland

     EMX125, EMX250, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, August 14
    Iitti-Kymi Ring
    Kymenlaakso FI Finland
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      August 13 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      August 13 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      August 14 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      August 14 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      August 14 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 STANDINGS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

450 Class

Motocross

450 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States364
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States359
3Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States285
4Ken Roczen Mattstedt Germany274
5Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States251
Full Standings

250 Class

Motocross

250 Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia355
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia327
3Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan306
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States275
5Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States207
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia645
2Jeremy Seewer Switzerland530
3Jorge Prado Spain496
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands478
5Maxime Renaux France466
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium637
2Tom Vialle France614
3Simon Laengenfelder Germany507
4Kevin Horgmo Norway446
5Thibault Benistant France405
Full Standings

OTHER LINKS

Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

Unadilla National

Unadilla National Race Center

Unadilla National Injury Report

450 Class Entry List

Motocross

Unadilla - 450 Entry List

August 13, 2022
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Dylan Ferrandis
Avignon France Yamaha YZ450F
3Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States Yamaha YZ450F
5Ryan Dungey Belle Plaine, MN United States KTM 450 SX-F
7Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
12Shane McElrath Canton, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Complete Entry List

250 Class Entry List

Motocross

Unadilla - 250 Entry List

August 13, 2022
Unadilla MX
New Berlin, NY United States
NumberRider Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
24R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
29Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States GasGas MC 250F
30Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250F
31Jalek Swoll Belleview, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250
Complete Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Finland

MXGP of Finland Race Center

MXGP of Finland Timetable

MXGP of Finland MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Finland MX2 Entry List

