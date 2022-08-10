Racer X: That was an awesome week. Talk about how everything went.

Avery Long: Awesome week. Started the week off a little rough with not a great start. Came around and managed a fair first lap and ended up going down in Ten Commandments. Came from 30th to second for my first moto of the week, so happy with that. Kind of build some momentum going in. From there, just kept getting good starts and picking off moto wins as I went. This last moto was definitely my best moto of the week. Got a great start and checked out.

So, four total moto wins, right? Two seconds and four wins, two titles. This is like a breakout ride for you.

Yeah, it’s unbelievable.

Did you do anything different this year? Just being on a new team? Did you do anything different with your program? What clicked with everything? How’d you get this stride running full speed now?

I’d say I found a new work ethic. Last year I knew that this was what I wanted to do, but I had turned 16 and still wanted to be a kid, almost. After Loretta’s last year, I didn’t have the best showing and after that I was like, something needs to change. So, I went down to Real Deal at Kevin Windham’s place down in Mississippi. Rob [Burkhart] and K-Dub, they’ve been working me into the ground there. And Miss Sherry [Burkhart], too. So, my fitness is great. My riding on the bike is the best it’s ever been. I think when you just feel good as a whole, it will help anything. I just kind of put my head down this year and grinding it out and it definitely paid off.

Where are you from originally?

I’m from Minnesota. Small town called New London. It’s got very few people. The amount of messages I’ve been getting from family and friends back home has been unbelievable.