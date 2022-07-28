For two decades, what we know today as Monster Energy AMA Supercross was co-sanctioned by both the AMA and the FIM, making it both a U.S. domestic and an international World Championship. After the 2021 season, though, Feld Entertainment (the supercross promoters) chose to let the FIM sanction expire, reverting back to exclusive AMA sanctioning. This put the FIM World Supercross Championship tag up for grabs, and a group called SX Global has come together to create a new version of the series. Principals from the highly-successful AUS-X Open in Australia and the Australian V8 Supercar Series are building the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), set to begin with a “pilot” season this fall. There is a lot of news to follow, so we gathered up some of the confirmed teams, riders, and information for the pilot season here (Note: a full season with over a dozen rounds is set to take place in 2023, although details on that have yet to be announced).

Classes: The SX1 is the primary 450cc division and the SX2 is a 250cc division, although there are no pointing out rules or age restrictions for the 250cc class. In the MX2 class of MXGP championship there is an age limit—once you hit 23 years old you have to move up—and Monster Energy AMA Supercross in the U.S. has a pointing out rule—once a rider hits 135 or more points in four seasons and/or wins two championships they have to move up. Neither rule will exist in the FIM World Supercross Championship. So experienced 450cc riders from U.S. AMA Supercross will be able to compete in the SX2 class of the WSX, and we believe that will happen.