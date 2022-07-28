With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Maybe it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Paul Perebijnos has raced Loretta’s. After all, he’s been involved with dirt bikes his entire life, and after trying his hand at pro racing, has worked all kinds of jobs in the industry and has had, and still has, access at the highest levels as Renthal’s brand manager. Heck, he even spun wrenches for Dean Wilson for a while, and if there was ever a race in which a rider and mechanic teamed up, they probably would have won!
As busy as the industry has kept Perebijnos however, it hasn’t prevented him from maintaining his skills on a dirt bike. Need proof? Just look at his results page in the Loretta’s Vault! He’s raced at the Ranch a ton of times and has qualified for a boatload of A races in multiple classes. His days at Loretta’s started in 1995 in the 85 (7-11) class and have continued all the way through 2021, when he took 14th in the Vet (30+) class. In 2015 he even won a national championship in the Vet (30+) class with 2-2-1 moto scores! With results like that, there’s no question Perebijnos is one of the speediest dudes in the entire industry. To check out his entire list of results, check out his results page in the Loretta’s Vault.