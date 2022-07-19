Chad Reed Confirmed to Race SX1 (450cc) Division of WSX
It appears Chad Reed is not done racing professionally! The two-time AMA Supercross premier class champion hung up the boots after the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, but now is confirmed to race the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Reed will compete in the SX1 (450cc) division as a member of MDK Motorsports. So far, Reed will join Eli Tomac (just the opener), Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Luke Clout, and more in the SX1 class this fall in the pilot season. The PR also—kinda quietly—announces Dean Wilson will race the series, although that has not been fully announced yet. It states:
“The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK’s best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.”
Today’s release also confirms that Melbourne, Australia, has secured the second round of the pilot season for October 21 and 22 in Marvel Stadium. The release also states a three-year deal between the venue and SX Global, promoters of the WSX, that will run through 2024. Note, the SX Global group is an Australian-based company, and key members of that team created the successful Aus-X Open event, which last took place at Marvel Stadium in 2019.
Below is the full press release from SX Global:
Melbourne secures multi-year deal to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship exclusively for Australia and New Zealand & Former World Supercross Champion and Australian Legend Chad Reed and more set to supercharge Marvel Stadium this October
Global Australian Supercross Stars Announced in addition to reveal of Melbourne round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) on October 21-22 at Marvel Stadium
AUSTRALIA – Melbourne has today been announced as the Australian city to secure the exclusive rights to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This year, the WSX Australian Grand Prix, will transform Marvel Stadium into the ultimate dirt battlefield for two days of unmissable action on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October 2022.
Australian & Global supercross superstar, Chad Reed, has been confirmed to come out of retirement to challenge for his third FIM World Supercross Championship title, in the premier WSX (450cc) category. Chad Reed joins the well-established American supercross operation, MDK Motorsports.
The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK’s best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.
Supporting the World Championship action, Australia’s best domestic competitors will contest the opening round of the FOX Australian Supercross Championship, on Friday night. The best Australian riders will not only compete for the domestic championship honours, they have the opportunity for the first time to compete on the world stage in the WSX Championship racing on Saturday night as a Wildcard.
Over two massive nights, the World Supercross Australian Grand Prix will offer fans world-class action with intense racing, epic freestyle stunts and a supercharged level of entertainment featuring live performances by Peking Duk (Friday) & Bliss n Eso (Saturday).
SX Global, is the Australian company spearheading the FIM sanctioned World Supercross Championship. SX Global’s President, Tony Cochrane, said “SX Global is thrilled that Melbourne has secured a round of the prestigious championship for the people of Victoria and Australasian fans for the next 3 years until 2024. The future of supercross is on a global stage and for Melbourne to host a round the championship adds to its impressive portfolio of major sporting events. We extend our gratitude to The Hon Minister Dimopoulos and the Visit Victoria team for recognising the vast potential and working with us to bring it to life."
Tony Cochrane added, “With Australia’s loyal and passionate Supercross fanbase, the exclusive WSX Australian Grand Prix will not only attract fans to Marvel Stadium from every corner of our country, but the globe, all eager to watch the best riders battle it out for World Supercross Championship glory. It’s also an opportunity to showcase what Melbourne has to offer, to our ever-growing international supercross audience across North America, Europe and Asia.”
“The addition of Australia’s own supercross legend and 2-time World Champion Chad Reed and the world’s best up and coming supercross athletes to the ten team – forty world class rider field answers the call from Australian fans.” said Adam Bailey, SX Global’s Managing Director – Motorsport. “The 2022 FIM World Supercross Australian Grand Prix, will be a historic occasion for all supercross fans and an incredible weekend of racing and live entertainment. We cannot wait to see a packed Marvel Stadium in October.”
Chad Reed commented “Opportunities like WSX don’t come along every day, I’ve seen plenty during my career, but this is super cool and something I had to be involved in,” said Reed. “I’m excited to be here today from the US to help launch the Melbourne round and hopefully highlight to everyone around the world how epic this championship is going to be. The WSX Championship going global is the biggest thing to happen to supercross in its history.
“It’s the beginning of something special that will expand supercross on a global level and give riders different/new opportunities at an international and local level. It opens a lot of doors for everyone,” said Reed. “I haven’t raced in Melbourne since 2019, so can’t wait to get back here in October and go up against the best current riders in the world. It’s going to be one hell of a 2022 championship.”
On Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October Marvel Stadium will be transformed into the ultimate dirt bike battlefield for two epic nights of unmissable action and intense competition racing, where 10 teams and 40 of the best riders from across the globe will do battle for over USD$250,000, equivalent to over AUD$360,000, in cash and international supremacy. Both nights also feature Live music entertainment, freestyle motocross stunts, pyrotechnics, and more.
For more information and updated news and announcements from the FIM World Supercross Championship: wsxchampionship.com