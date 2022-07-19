Chad Reed Confirmed to Race SX1 (450cc) Division of WSX

It appears Chad Reed is not done racing professionally! The two-time AMA Supercross premier class champion hung up the boots after the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, but now is confirmed to race the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). Reed will compete in the SX1 (450cc) division as a member of MDK Motorsports. So far, Reed will join Eli Tomac (just the opener), Ken Roczen, Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Luke Clout, and more in the SX1 class this fall in the pilot season. The PR also—kinda quietly—announces Dean Wilson will race the series, although that has not been fully announced yet. It states:

“The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK’s best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.”

Today’s release also confirms that Melbourne, Australia, has secured the second round of the pilot season for October 21 and 22 in Marvel Stadium. The release also states a three-year deal between the venue and SX Global, promoters of the WSX, that will run through 2024. Note, the SX Global group is an Australian-based company, and key members of that team created the successful Aus-X Open event, which last took place at Marvel Stadium in 2019.

Below is the full press release from SX Global:

Melbourne secures multi-year deal to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship exclusively for Australia and New Zealand & Former World Supercross Champion and Australian Legend Chad Reed and more set to supercharge Marvel Stadium this October

Global Australian Supercross Stars Announced in addition to reveal of Melbourne round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) on October 21-22 at Marvel Stadium

AUSTRALIA – Melbourne has today been announced as the Australian city to secure the exclusive rights to host a round of the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022, 2023 and 2024. This year, the WSX Australian Grand Prix, will transform Marvel Stadium into the ultimate dirt battlefield for two days of unmissable action on Friday 21 and Saturday 22 October 2022.

Australian & Global supercross superstar, Chad Reed, has been confirmed to come out of retirement to challenge for his third FIM World Supercross Championship title, in the premier WSX (450cc) category. Chad Reed joins the well-established American supercross operation, MDK Motorsports.

The Australian Champion will join a star-studded field of world-class riders including current World number two, German, Ken Roczen, World number ten Justin Brayton, Vince Friese, Cole Seely and more from the USA, with the UK’s best Dean Wilson (Scotland) and Max Anstie (Britain), going head-to-head with the remaining field made up of riders from France, Italy, Brazil and more.