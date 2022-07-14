Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Teams Latest to Join WSX

The latest teams for the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) have been announced: Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX. Yarrive Konsky owns and operates the Honda Genuine Honda Racing (currently named the Fire Power Honda Racing team in the U.S.) and Brandon Haas operates the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team with support from Scott Jeffery. ClubMX is a training facility in South Carolina, but in 2018 Jeffery stepped up to help the program become a full on racing team, now competing in AMA Supercross and Motocross, and the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Max Anstie hinted towards the Fire Power Honda Racing team racing the FIM World Supercross Championship in an Instagram post when he joined the team in late June. Anstie posted:

“Let’s get down to business 👊🏻 @hondaracing_moto



Looking forward to lining up at Redbud this Saturday 🇺🇸

Gonna race the next 3 nationals on the 450 👊🏻

Then the real work starts 😆 I’m excited to have a fresh new start at supercross, new bike, new class (or old), new races 🤯 all this to be announced later… but you get the idea 👊🏻”

Although Konsky’s team had yet to be announced, most people put two and two together with the Australian’s background and previous success in the AUS-X Open (promoted by SX Global) and more. Today’s release confirms Konsky’s squad now has reserved one of the exclusive ten team spots.

The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team joining this FIM World Supercross Championship comes as a little bit of a shock. From a backyard training plot of land to a full blown, top-notch practice facility to a race team, to contending for podiums, the ClubMX program has come a long way. Now, they have signed two-time 250 Class Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Champion Jeremy Martin and will lineup for the FIM World Supercross Championship. This team is continuing to make big strides.

There is still one team yet to be announced for the ten-team field, which SX Global said will be finalized and announced in the coming weeks. Again, the FIM World Supercross Championship will run a three-race pilot season.

The following press release is from SX Global:

SX Global Adds Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX to Its Lineup of Exclusive Teams Competing in the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022

Addition of Well-Established Australian and American Teams Leaves Final Coveted Spot in Exclusive 10-Team Field for Global Championship’s Pilot Season to be announced soon

Australia—SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the addition of two more teams to its lineup of 10 exclusive team licenses for its global WSX Championship kicking off on Saturday, October 8th in Cardiff, Wales at Principality Stadium, including Honda Genuine Honda Racing and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX. These two established veterans in Australian and American motocross and supercross provide the WSX a deeper foundation of teams in cornerstone markets, paving the way for a successful pilot season.

The latest teams and principals are broken down in greater detail below: