Australia’s SX Global Secures FIM Supercross World Championship

Back in June, we learned that the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM) and Feld Entertainment, promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, did not renew their agreement. This meant the FIM would be out after about two decades and the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA)—already heavily involved—would take over as the sole sanctioning body starting in 2022. Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship would be no longer.

Then, in September, we learned the FIM was seeking a promoter for an FIM Supercross championship. In a document released, the FIM was searching for a promoter to sign a 10-year agreement for the rights to an FIM World Supercross Championship with an October 15 deadline. With the quick deadline, the inability to find a promoter in such short notice was a large possibility but over the weekend we learned that there is not only a new promoter who stepped up but also that they will “develop and manage a new international series commencing in 2022.” A press release says more details will be coming on both SX Global and the new championship in January 2022.

SX Global, an Australian based company, has been selected to “manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship over the coming decade.” While there has been European and Australian Supercross championships in the past, the U.S. series is the most prestigious, drawing in riders and teams from all around the world, especially at events such as the Paris Supercross and the AUS-X Open in Australia (with U.S. based riders such as Jason Anderson, Justin Brayton, Josh Hill, and more competing in the last event in 2019). There was a belief that Monster Energy AMA Supercross could expand to include overseas races, but with the FIM now out, it appears that the overseas events are too (for now at least). It does not seem like this new series in Europe will rival the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship but either way there will be a large, collective new FIM Supercross World Championship.

Below is the full press release:

SX Global secures FIM Supercross World Championship

The Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the global governing body of motorcycle racing - today announced that SX Global has been selected, a highly credentialed Australian company, to manage and promote the FIM Supercross World Championship over the coming decade.

SX Global will develop and manage a new international series commencing in 2022. This is the first time an FIM World Championship has been conducted by an Australian based company. It is a fitting confirmation for a country with a deep history of success and extraordinary moments in professional motorsports, on two wheels.

Jorge Viegas - FIM President said:

“After a strong and fruitful relationship over the last two decades between FIM, Feld Entertainment and AMA, it is now time to start a new journey to ensure a bright future for Supercross. In order to support the growth and commercial viability of the series, the FIM believes that SX Global has the expertise and the ability to deliver a first class FIM Supercross World Championship. The new series will offer exciting races thanks to the passion and extended experience of the SX Global team, with a plan that will gradually expand the Championship to new countries and territories across the world.”

SX Global brings together the creators of the former AUS-X Open Supercross Adam Bailey and Ryan Sanderson, alongside Tony Cochrane, the founding chairman and driving force behind the creation, development and growth of the V8 Supercars Championship in Australia. Adam and Ryan share deep experience in Supercross, having created and hosted a number of highly successful FIM Oceania Championship events since 2015.