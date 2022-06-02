SX Global Announces Next Two Teams for FIM World Supercross Championship

Last week, SX Global (the Australian company now in control of the FIM World Supercross Championship) announced the first four teams for the 2022 championship that will be contested later this fall: Mike Genova’s SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda; Dustin Pipes’ Pipes Motorsports Group (the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team); Stéphane Dassé’s Bud Racing Kawasaki; and Serge Guidetty’s GSM Yamaha. Pipes was on the PulpMX Show on Monday night to explain details about his team's plans for the championship.

Today, the series has announced two more teams: Craig Dack Racing (CDR) Yamaha and American Rick Ware Racing. The announcement of these teams covers the spectrum, as Dack's CDR team is a motocross and supercross mainstay in Australia, so it's not a surprise to see them entering the series. Ware, though, comes from four-wheeled racing, so this is a new entity in the sport altogether.

The release also states the four remaining licensed teams will be announcing in the near future, as the series will be capped at four teams.

Again, the pilot season of the FIM World Supercross Championship is set to take place starting in September with "up to" four events, but is expected to ramp up the amount of races significantly for 2023.

Below is the full press release from SX Global:

SX Global Announces Next Two of Ten Exclusive Race Teams for the FIM World Supercross Championship in 2022

Australia’s Craig Dack Racing and NASCAR & IndyCar Veteran Rick Ware Racing Execute Team Agreements; With Four Licenses for the 2022 Pilot Season Left to be Announced

Australia—SX Global, the Australian company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced the next two of the 10 exclusive team licenses it will issue for its global championship. The two teams include Australia’s Craig Dack Racing (CDR) and American Rick Ware Racing, whose extensive experience includes NASCAR and IndyCar racing teams, as well as American supercross dating back to the early 2000s. The CDR team adds Australia to the international footprint of the global championship while bringing supercross powerhouse, Monster Energy into the mix.

As with the first four teams announced last week, these two teams bring the highest levels of experience in professional supercross and motocross in both the 450 and 250 classes, while also bringing a shared vision and spirit of collaboration in elevating the sport through this dynamic global series. Combined with the French representation of Bud Racing and GSM Yamaha teams, the Australian representation underscores the Championship’s global emphasis and overriding mission of reinforcing and increasing supercross’ relevance in key international markets.

Over the coming weeks, the WSX four remaining licensed teams will be announced, completing the exclusive 10-team field. These latest two and team principals are broken down in greater detail below: