With the 41st edition of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch approaching, we will spend the next few weeks running through some of the names you might not know raced Loretta Lynn’s. Of the thousands of people who have raced at the Ranch, not everyone has gone on to race at the professional level. But several are industry members, the parents/siblings of current pro racers, and people who became well-known outside of the motocross industry. So, in this year’s countdown we are going to highlight some names that make you say, “Wait, they raced at Loretta’s?!”
Ten years before the first running of Loretta Lynn’s, Barry Higgins was winning Pro Nationals in the 500cc class. He won both Road Atlanta and Desoto Cycle Ranch in 1972 on a CZ. He is also credited for laying out the track design at Unadilla MX. Many pro riders list Unadilla as their favorite track on the national circuit all of these years later.
After his successful professional career, Higgins opened up a KTM dealership in Georgia, and later went to work for KTM full time. He also lined up for the very first AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s.
Higgins raced the Senior 30+ class every year from 1982-1987. He scored a couple of third place finishes in ’84 and ’86 and placed second in ’85.
Almost more important than narrowly missing out on a championship and having a fun time down at the ranch, Higgins started a trend of retired pro riders coming down to the ranch after their professional careers are over. There are two types of retired riders, those who are so burnt out that they never want to look at a motorcycle again. And those whose love for the sport does not slow down with age just because their bodies may (slightly). Riders who have followed in Higgins footsteps include Mark Barnett, Jeff Emig, Mike Brown, Nathan Ramsey, Ryan Hughes, and Doug Dubach.