Cole Seely Out of Retirement for MCR's World SX Effort

Vince Friese has spent much of his career with MCR and contributed significantly to the group's success, including his participation in an innovative split program that yielded 250 Class podiums and 450 Class top-ten finishes in 2022. An excellent starter who is determined to get the best result possible, Friese should flourish and be a front-runner in the SX1 division. "I'm really excited for the opportunity to compete in this new series. Everything about the WSX seems to point toward it being the future of racing at the highest level, and to be there for the first season on what I believe is the best team in the series is a dream come true," stated Friese. "I plan to take full advantage of this opportunity to show that I can compete with the best on the world stage!"

Mitchell Oldenburg's move to MCR was a worthwhile decision for all involved, as the rider's on-track talent, constant improvement, and willingness to work with the team towards a common goal in 2022 proved they reach their full potential together. With Oldenburg's experience in the small-bore class and the team's proven equipment, the goal is for race wins and the SX2 championship. "I'm looking forward to continuing my partnership with MotoConcepts in this new venture of WSX," Oldenburg explained. "It's an amazing opportunity to be able to travel the world and do what I love as part of a group that is committed to success."

The possibility of racing WSX aboard a powerful motorcycle was enough to coax Cole Seely out of retirement, and the skilled rider will join MCR as part of the exciting expansion. A former factory racer with multiple Main Event wins to his record, Seely is expected to be a force in the SX2 class and is hopeful to end the season with the number one plate. "I'm stoked to come back to racing with a switch-up in the normal routine and travel the world. I never lost my competitive side, and it was good to get back to the basics the last few years and find the fun in riding again. I still love to go fast on my dirt bike," Seely shared. "Mike and Tony have given me a great opportunity to do this right, on the best equipment I could ask for, and I'm very thankful for that. I'm also looking forward to running number 200, as it was picked out by Troy Lee the first year that I raced for him!"

The FIM World Supercross Championship will annually take place in the second half of the year, including up to four events in 2022, from early October through November. This year will serve as a "pilot" season, allowing the championship to establish itself and build momentum going into the future. The FIM World Supercross Championship will continue to expand annually between June and November, with up to twelve events in 2023.

