MDK Motorsports Returns for the 2022 FIM World Supercross Championship

Australia – SX Global, the Australian sports and entertainment company spearheading the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today announced one more of its 10 exclusive team licenses for the global WSX Championship. The team is well-established American supercross operation, MDK Motorsports.

As has been the case with the six previously announced teams, MDK is highly capable of fielding competitive offerings in the SX1 (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) classes with significant years of operational and competitive experience at the highest levels. Moreover, the team and their management enter the WSX Championship powered by a vision and desire to elevate supercross globally through this dynamic series.

By early July, SX Global will round out the exclusive WSX 10-team field with its final three teams, while rider lineups for each team continue to take shape. Official word from SX Global on its first slate of WSX Championship rounds is also forthcoming.

The latest team principal is broken down in greater detail below: