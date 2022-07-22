Welcome to the Racer X Films First Look, previewing the Washougal National in Washougal, Washington. Jason Weigandt and Kellen Brauer discuss some of the key talking pouts of the series entering the eighth round and Chase Sexton explains what he likes about Washougal that could help him regain the championship lead this weekend.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

