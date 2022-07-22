Star Studded Dealer Summit (Jason Weigandt)

There was a time when each motorcycle brand’s dealer show was a huge event, but they’ve lost steam over the years—and then COVID-19 times nearly ended them completely. Over the weekend, the KTM Group (that’s the KTM, Husqvarna, and GasGas brands) revived its Dealer Summit with a big show in Charlotte, North Carolina. That’s great for me because I live there, so all I had to do was head from the airport on Sunday to the Convention Center and NASCAR Hall of Fame to hang out with the stars. (Thank you to my wife for letting me go straight from the Millville race to a hangout without even stopping at home). Hey, we had some serious bench racing to do! So I’ll do some name-dropping here and say that I sat at the “cool table” with Marvin Musquin, Cooper Webb, Aaron Plessinger, Aldon Baker, and some guy named Phil who races Yamahas yet somehow snuck into the party. Then the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna boys of Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, and Zach Osborne came over to hang, and many stories were told. Dessert showed up at the table and everyone passed this one piece of cheesecake around in fear of eating it in front of Aldon. And Plessinger told his tale of watching Max Anstie’s unbelievable crash down the bottom of Mount Martin the day before.

“I completely screwed up the next seven corners!” said AP, laughing as always. I actually went and looked, and Aaron’s lap after the Anstie crash was six seconds slower than his previous lap. Man, it was a good night, and it was cool to see the guys have some fun. The days of after-parties are long gone from this industry; it’s basically airport, track, hotel, and nothing else. This event gave everyone some time to hang out.

The next day, Chad Reed’s Moto40 track hosted a huge ride day where dealers could sample the massive array of bikes, from motocross machines on Moto40’s tracks, to off-road bikes on the woods loop, to a street bike demo loop for the road bikes. World traveler Chad Reed was there to log some laps on the pro track with Webb, then he changed out of his gear and headed to the airport for a press conference for the FIM World Supercross Championship... in Australia!

The best part was watching Musquin and Justin Barcia jump in on the intermediate track and ride with the dealers! It was a good time. At night, we headed back downtown to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, and I hosted an intro with all the team riders and managers (about 40 in all, between all the race teams from all the brands). They announced Musquin’s contract extension with Red Bull KTM too. It was a good time.

Why do these dealer shows matter? Well, dealers are the lifeblood of this industry. You don’t buy bikes from the manufacturers, you buy them from dealers. Bike brands sell bikes to dealers, who sell them to you. The more pumped they can make dealers, the more bikes those dealers will order. The KTM group has huge, huge growth plans, of course, with its new motocross bikes, but also in the electric and electric-assist bicycle market. (To that end, the group purchased the Felt brand of bikes and will be making a big push on Husqvarna and GasGas branded bicycles too.) You can’t help but attend a show like this and not leave all pumped up on the future of the industry, and that’s the whole point. Big thanks to the gang over there for letting me come and hang out and chat. It was a whole lot of fun!