Round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Southwick. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in New England.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer due to a knee injury suffered during supercross.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis tore a ligament in his thumb before the first round. There is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti is back riding after breaking his arm, but his recovery is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated. He is still working on getting back to racing this summer, but an exact date is yet to be announced.

Fredrik Noren - Back | Out

Comment: Noren will miss Southwick with ongoing back issues.