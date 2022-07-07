Round six of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will go down this weekend at Southwick. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action in New England.
450 CLASS
Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out
Comment: Cianciarulo is out for the summer due to a knee injury suffered during supercross.
Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out
Comment: Ferrandis tore a ligament in his thumb before the first round. There is no timetable on his return.
Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out
Comment: Nicoletti is back riding after breaking his arm, but his recovery is proving to be a little more difficult than anticipated. He is still working on getting back to racing this summer, but an exact date is yet to be announced.
Fredrik Noren - Back | Out
Comment: Noren will miss Southwick with ongoing back issues.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart is out after hurting his knee in supercross. He’s back riding, but isn’t able to do a pair of thirty-plus-two’s quite yet. The team says he’ll be back when he’s ready to compete.
Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out
Comment: Like Stewart, Wilson is back riding after getting hurt during supercross. The team isn’t sure when he’ll be back, but he’ll return when he’s ready to race for thirty-plus-two.
250 CLASS
Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for after undergoing surgery to repair a damaged shoulder.
Cameron McAdoo – Sternum| Out
Comment: McAdoo broke his sternum at Fox Raceway and isn’t slated to return to racing in the immediate future.
Colt Nichols – Arms | TBD
Comment: Nichols had originally been working on returning to racing at RedBud, but he wasn’t quite ready yet. At time of posting our inquiry with the team regarding his status for Southwick had not been answered, but it seems unlikely he’ll be racing this weekend.
Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out
Comment: Schwartz isn’t ready to race yet after breaking the top of his humerus during supercross. A return date is yet to be set.
Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out
Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.
Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out
Comment: Reynolds broke his wrist in Minneapolis and hasn’t raced since. It’s our understanding that he will be making his debut at some point this summer, but we don’t know when.
Brandon Scharer – Back | Out
Comment: Scharer is out for the summer with multiple fractures in his lower back.