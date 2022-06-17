We are officially in northeast for the fourth round of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross here at High Point Raceway in Mt. Morris Pennsylvania. Get a closer look at what to expect for this weekend's action as the Honda HRC riders of Chase Sexton and Jett Lawrence look to fend off any challengers and hold onto the points lead as we work towards the midpoint of the season.

Film/edit: Tom Journet

Main image: Align Media

