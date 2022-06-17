AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame (DC)

If you’re an AMA Lifetime member, or a current member of the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, don’t miss your chance to vote on the Class of 2022. There are some very obvious choices in the nominees, including multi-time AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross Champion James Stewart, multi-time AMA SX and Pro Motocross Champion, as well as FIM World Champion, Grant Langston, and multi-time GNCC Champion Barry Hawk, who actually won overall titles on both ATVs and motorcycles! But one person you may not know who is on the ballot is Paul Schlegel, a lifelong motorcycle rider and an incredible event promoter. I wrote in a recent biography of Paul that explained much of what you was responsible for:

Paul Schlegel was an extraordinarily creative, diverse and successful AMA race promoter. In fact, one would be hard-pressed to find a race organizer with their touch prints on as many AMA National-caliber events as Paul, nor one who’s work produced such a wide range of events across so many motorcycling disciplines. Schlegel has been part of more than 100 AMA National Championship events, including Trans-AMA and Inter-Am motocross races of the early days, more modern AMA Pro Motocross and AMA Supercross events like the annual Pontiac Silverdome doubleheaders, AMA Camel Pro Series Grand National Championship events like the Lima Half-Mile, the AMA Dirt Track National Championships, the AMA American Indoor Championships, AMA National Enduro and AMA National Hare Scrambles events, the original AMA National Arenacross Series and more. It is also no exaggeration to say that Schlegel literally got in on the ground floor of AMA Pro Motocross. He was a part of the committee of race promoters who first encouraged the AMA to begin sanctioning motocross events. When they agreed, he organized a round of the inaugural 1970 Trans-AMA Series at his track in Delta, Ohio. He also hosted rounds of Edison Dye’s Inter-Am Series, though not until it was sanctioned by the AMA. Finally, and maybe his most impressive ongoing legacy, Paul Schegel is the co-founder of the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championships at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, the single biggest motocross program in the world and the main platform for the future stars of AMA Supercross and AMA Pro Motocross. It was Schlegel who suggested Loretta Lynn’s Ranch for this new concept of a centrally-located championship finale that would be an even-playing field for athletes who qualified at various AMA Area and AMA Regional qualifiers across the country. For the first decade of the event’s creation Schlegel shared in the promotion and organization of the AMA’s single biggest dirt bike event with his co-founder, the late Dave Coombs Sr., who himself was enshrined in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame back in 1999.

So if you are an AMA Life Member of more than 25 years or are already in the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Fame, and you haven’t voted yet, please consider Paul Schlegel for your ballot, along with James, GL, Barry Hawk and all of the other fine candidates. Here’s a link to find out if you can vote, and then how to vote.

Weekend Off, So Off to Europe! (Jason Thomas)

For the second time this year I made the trip across the Atlantic to attend an MXGP round. This time, it was Germany’s Teutschenthal venue which is located about two hours south of Berlin. I took the opportunity to go for a run through the city on Friday morning and if you’re ever in search of a history lesson, go there pronto. As a guest of the television commentary team alongside Paul Malin, I have really come to enjoy the MXGP series and its uniqueness. The culture and wide-ranging backgrounds of the riders widen my perspective each time I visit. I have raced over 125 times in Europe myself but I really didn’t absorb much other than the tracks, the hotels, and the airports. Going back these years later has given me a second chance at that.

As for the racing, Tim Gajser got back on track in the premier class. He had missed three consecutive podiums but Germany would stop that nonsense in its tracks. His 1-2 score would give him the overall and just over a 100-point lead in the championship chase. With former second-in-points Maxine Renaux injuring his back in Saturday’s qualifier, this title has been blown wide open by the HRC man.

As for the MX2 youngsters, Thibault Benistant may have come into his own right before our eyes. His second moto domination was impressive. He has that typical French flair in his riding and was able to utilize that specific skill set on the tricky Teutschenthal hard pack. With Benistant missing several rounds, it comes down to two title contenders, Tom Vialle and Jago Geerts, and both had their share of ups and downs on the weekend. It would be Vialle suffering the worst, though, his KTM failing him mid moto. That DNF gives Geerts the red plate and momentum as the series heads to Indonesia in a week’s time.

This weekend, I’m back to Lucas Oil Pro Motocross in Mt. Morris, Pennsylvania. Although I’m putting in more airline miles than your veteran pilot, I’m enjoying my whirlwind worldwide tour. That’s enough for now, it’s time to go talk dirt bikes over at Monster Energy’s Staging Area show. You can check that out on Monster’s Facebook page and American Motocross’s YouTube platform at 6pm EST.