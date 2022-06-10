Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Thunder Valley Preview Podcast

Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the third round of the 12-round 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Thunder Valley National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Thunder Valley National preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Hangtown Motocross Classic top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Max Vohland (7-5 for 5th overall) | 94 points

Derek Kelley (12-11 for 11th overall) | 94 points

Hardy Munoz (19-16 for 19th overall) |94 points

Christopher Prebula (20-18 for 22nd overall) | 94 points

450 Class

Tristan Lane (23-21 for 23rd overall) | 94 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

