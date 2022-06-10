Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Full Schedule

Listen: PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Thunder Valley Preview Podcast

June 10, 2022 3:00pm | by:
Steve Matthes and the PulpMX Fantasy crew preview the third round of the 12-round 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and give us their lock of the week for the Thunder Valley National.

Listen to the PulpMX Fantasy 2022 Thunder Valley National preview podcast file directly or listen in the embed player below.

Hangtown Motocross Classic top PulpMX Fantasy points earning riders:

250 Class

Max Vohland (7-5 for 5th overall) | 94 points

Derek Kelley (12-11 for 11th overall) | 94 points

Hardy Munoz (19-16 for 19th overall) |94 points

Christopher Prebula (20-18 for 22nd overall) | 94 points

450 Class

Tristan Lane (23-21 for 23rd overall) | 94 points

Note: 100 is the max PulpMX Fantasy score a rider can gain on any weekend.

PulpMX Fantasy is free to play but if you want the opportunity to win prizes, sign up for the Championship League. Visit pulpmxfantasy.com to sign up today!

