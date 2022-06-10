Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule

Ricky Carmichael to Serve as TV Color Commentator For Thunder Valley National

June 10, 2022 2:00pm | by:
Ricky Carmichael to Serve as TV Color Commentator For Thunder Valley National

This year for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship TV broadcast, there are several big changes. First off, the motos will be broadcast live on MAVTV or streamed on MAVTV Plus. Three motos will be broadcast live on NBC. [Note, check out the following code for a discount: New subscribers to MAVTV Plus can use discount code PROMX50 to receive 50 percent off your first month subscription (Valid until 6/29/22)]. 

The second big change will be the TV broadcast crew. Racer X’s own Jason Weigandt will continue to serve as the play-by-play host, but he will be joined by former champions throughout the summer, who will serve as the color commentators, as stated in a press release by MX Sports in mid-May.

So, for the third round Thunder Valley National this weekend, Weigandt will be joined in the TV broadcast booth by three-time 125 Class (1997, 1998, and 1999) and seven-time premier Class Champion (2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2005, & 2006) Ricky Carmichael.

Note: This weekend's broadcast schedule is slightly different: the 450 Class motos will be first AND the first 450 Class moto—which will start at 2 p.m. in Colorado—will only be live on NBC. You can watch the replay of the first 450 Class moto on MAVTV and MAVTV Plus at 8 p.m EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Check out the broadcast schedule for the third round below and click here to check out the full Pro Motocross broadcast schedule.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Saturday, June 11
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 11 - 12:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 4:00 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 11 - 5:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 6:00 PM
      mav-tv
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv
    250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 11 - 7:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
    • 450 Class Moto 1
      June 11 - 8:00 PM
      mav-tv-plus
Motocross TV Schedule
Pro Motocross

