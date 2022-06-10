Pipes Motorsports Group, AKA the Twisted Tea/HEP Motorsports Suzuki team ran by Dustin Pipes, was recently announced as one of the ten exclusive teams in the all-new FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX). While the team has yet to clarify its roster for the WSX, we would not be surprised to see Bogle return to the active roster for the pilot run of the new series later this fall.

Steve Matthes has reported on Twitter that privateer Marshal Weltin will join the team for Pro Motocross, although an official announcement on that has yet to be announced.