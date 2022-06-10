Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

Earlier this year I did a pod with Stark Motorcycles founder Anton Wass, which you can listen to if you missed it.

We sent Jason Thomas all the way to Spain to test the new electric Stark Varg dirt bike and on this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, JT talks about the process of heading over there, what it’s like to ride the bike, the pros and cons of it, and much more.

Listen to the Thomas/Varg podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of Stark Motorcycles