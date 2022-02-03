Results Archive
Supercross
San Diego
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Michael Mosiman
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Christian Craig
  2. Michael Mosiman
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Glendale
Sat Feb 5
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 3
Sat Feb 12
Articles
Full Schedule
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Anton Wass

Fly Racing Racer X Podcast Anton Wass

February 3, 2022 5:00pm
by:

Fly Racing’s 2022 line continues to push the boundaries of innovation and style. The all-new Formula CP helmet offers RHEON technology at an eye-popping price. Improvements extend to the EVO and Kinetic lines of gear, following last year’s revolutionary changes to the Lite line. With the market leading Formula helmet revolutionizing brain protection and Zone Pro goggle making its podium debut this year, things have never looked brighter for Fly Racing. Check out the new line at FLYRacing.com and @FLYRACINGUSA on social media.

On this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I talked to the Stark Motorcycles founder Anton Wass on how the reception to the Stark Varg went, any surprises in the orders, when the bikes will be here, the dream of building an E-motorcycle, and more.

Listen to the Wass podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player, or the embed below.

The March 2022 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

10 Minutes With Anton Wass

We caught up with Anton Wass, Stark Future CEO, to talk about his amazing new 80 horsepower 242-pound electric motocross project.

Read Now Preview Now

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
March 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The March 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now