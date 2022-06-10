Although he is sidelined for the start of the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, our man “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti is recovering well from his broken arm suffered during Monster Energy AMA Supercross. “Filthy” was at home watching the races but he is hoping to return to racing several rounds into the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Nicoletti still answered some of your questions!

Hi Phil,

Sucks you’re hurt because now I’m on flights with A-Mart and Marchbanks and you don’t get to join in the bench racing. So your two teammates apparently had a decent battle in the second 450 moto at Hangtown, A-Mart was 12th and Marchbanks 13th. Marchie’s hand was full hamburger and looked gross and painful. Anyway, please tell us about some gnarly battle you’ve had that most fans didn’t see. Everyone is watching the guys leading, but have you had a full-scale 30-plus 2 classic for like 10th that no one saw on camera? Tell us about life in those trenches. P.S. You are not getting paid for this.

Weege

I think A-Mart and Garrett have been doing well. Garrett excels more at the hard square edge chop tracks, more so than Alex. Garrett did really well at Pala last year, as well as Colorado. It’s crazy that Alex and Garrett are both rookies in the 450 class. One guy is 20 and the other is 32. Both going through the same growing pains getting used to a bigger bike.

As far as myself and battles, I honestly couldn’t even tell you. There have been so damn many! When you’re battling 4-10 at a pro national, most of the time 25 seconds separated five of us. That’s every single moto. You can look at the results now, and it’s the same thing. So it’s actually hard for me to choose a specific moto because you’re almost always pushing to catch someone and you almost always have someone trying to catch you, doesn’t matter what position you’re in. But I will say I’ve have had some banger motos with Weston Peick. We were under the same semi at JGR, and we were good friends. We always happened to be battling close in the outdoor championships as well. I think you know the personalities of me and Weston pretty well. We definitely didn’t want to go to the truck as the guy who got beat!