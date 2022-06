Former professional racer Jason Thomas was invited out to Barcelona, Spain to ride and test the all-electric Stark Varg motocross bike. See the bike in action and get feedback from JT and Stark Future CEO Anton Wass. At a glance, the bike features 80HP (or 60, depending on software), weighs 110KG, produces 938Nm torque, has over 100 ride modes, can be ridden for up to 6 hours depending on usage, and takes about 1-2 hours to charge.

Film: Stark

Edit: Tom Journet

STARK VARG