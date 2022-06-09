The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round three this weekend at the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Colorado. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo has had knee surgery after sustaining injury during supercross. He’s likely out for the summer. Joey Savatgy is currently filling in for the #9.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis tore a thumb ligament before Fox Raceway, and the injury required surgery. He’s on the mend, but as of now there is no set return date.

Josh Gilbert – Banged Up | In

Comment: Gilbert had a scary moment at Hangtown when he crashed and hit a steel bar in the ground that should not have been there. He was banged up but he’s in for Thunder Valley.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti will return to the nationals after suffering a broken ulna during supercross. At the moment, a return date is yet to be set.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart, who injured his knee during supercross, isn’t set to return to racing in the immediate future.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson is getting closer to being able to return to racing after taking a footpeg to his backside during supercross. The team should have a better idea next week of when Wilson will be able to line back up. Meanwhile, Shane McElrath is filling in for the #15.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Right now, there is no timetable on the return of Forkner, who recently underwent a reparative procedure in his shoulder.

RJ Hampshire – Lung, Ribcage | Out

Comment: Hampshire is out after sustaining a puncture that went through his ribcage and cut the top of his lung. He’s had surgery and is on the mend, but he’s out for Thunder Valley.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum, Lungs | Out

Comment: McAdoo is out for the time being after crashing at the Fox Raceway 1 National and sustaining a broken sternum.

Carson Mumford – Foot | Out

Comment: Mumford is out due to a broken foot sustained at the final round of supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is eyeing up a return to racing at RedBud after breaking his arms at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz broke the top of his humerus during supercross. He should be back at some point, but he’s not quite ready yet.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: The team isn’t in a hurry to have Reynolds rush back after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis. We’ve been told we’ll have a better idea of when he might be back following Southwick.

Jalek Swoll – Shoulder | In

Comment: Swoll, who missed the second moto at the opener at Fox Raceway at Pala, also missed the second moto at Hangtown after crashing in the first. He’s in for Thunder Valley.