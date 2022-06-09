Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway 1
Articles
450 Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Christian Craig
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Australian SX
Gillman
Articles
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Maxime Renaux
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ricky Russell
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Jordan Ashburn
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
MXGP of
Monster Energy France
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Glenn Coldenhoff
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 11
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Germany
Sun Jun 12
Articles
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 18
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Thunder Valley

Injury Report Thunder Valley

June 9, 2022 3:45pm
by:

The Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship will drop the gate on round three this weekend at the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Colorado. Here’s a rundown on who will miss the action this Saturday due to injury.

450 CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo has had knee surgery after sustaining injury during supercross. He’s likely out for the summer. Joey Savatgy is currently filling in for the #9.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis tore a thumb ligament before Fox Raceway, and the injury required surgery. He’s on the mend, but as of now there is no set return date.

Josh Gilbert – Banged Up | In

Comment: Gilbert had a scary moment at Hangtown when he crashed and hit a steel bar in the ground that should not have been there. He was banged up but he’s in for Thunder Valley.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti will return to the nationals after suffering a broken ulna during supercross. At the moment, a return date is yet to be set.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart, who injured his knee during supercross, isn’t set to return to racing in the immediate future.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Wilson is getting closer to being able to return to racing after taking a footpeg to his backside during supercross. The team should have a better idea next week of when Wilson will be able to line back up. Meanwhile, Shane McElrath is filling in for the #15.

250 CLASS

Austin Forkner – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Right now, there is no timetable on the return of Forkner, who recently underwent a reparative procedure in his shoulder.

RJ Hampshire – Lung, Ribcage | Out

Comment: Hampshire is out after sustaining a puncture that went through his ribcage and cut the top of his lung. He’s had surgery and is on the mend, but he’s out for Thunder Valley.

Cameron McAdoo – Sternum, Lungs | Out

Comment: McAdoo is out for the time being after crashing at the Fox Raceway 1 National and sustaining a broken sternum.

Carson Mumford – Foot | Out

Comment: Mumford is out due to a broken foot sustained at the final round of supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms | Out

Comment: Nichols is eyeing up a return to racing at RedBud after breaking his arms at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm | Out

Comment: Schwartz broke the top of his humerus during supercross. He should be back at some point, but he’s not quite ready yet.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the summer following shoulder surgery.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: The team isn’t in a hurry to have Reynolds rush back after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis. We’ve been told we’ll have a better idea of when he might be back following Southwick.

Jalek Swoll – Shoulder | In

Comment: Swoll, who missed the second moto at the opener at Fox Raceway at Pala, also missed the second moto at Hangtown after crashing in the first. He’s in for Thunder Valley.

