This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Denver, Colorado. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo is out with a knee injury. He will not return for either of the final two rounds of supercross.

Joan Cros – Wrist | Out

Comment: Cros is out for the remainder of supercross with a thumb injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis injured his wrist in Detroit. He’ll return to racing for the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger is back riding but will return to racing for Pro Motocross following a broken arm sustained while practicing.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen has been dealing with ongoing health issues, which prompted him to put his supercross season on hold. He won’t return for Denver or Salt Lake City, but he is expected to race Pro Motocross.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Dean Wilson took a footpeg to the bum in St. Louis and sustained a huge gash. He also lost a lot of blood, which is still affecting him. He’s out for the season.