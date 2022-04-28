The most drama of ’90 came in the 125 class, where two-time FIM Motocross World Champion Bayle was trying to beat his teammate Kiedrowski. He appeared to have a good run going until Washougal, where Bayle took a 14-point lead into the race, only to suffer a broken arm with a crash in the finish-line whoops. That opened the door to crowd favorite Guy Cooper and his Suzuki to take on Kiedrowski, and the title went down to the last race at Unadilla. Cooper went in one point behind the Honda rider, but then won the first moto over his Suzuki teammate Mike LaRocco, with Kiedrowski third. That gave Cooper a four-point lead going into the last moto, so he was okay to finish behind Kiedrowski, so long as no one else got between them. And when LaRocco got a flat tire at the halfway point, Cooper was able to move into second and stay there, winning Suzuki its first AMA Pro Motocross title since Mark Barnett’s last in 1982.

Of the tracks on the 1990 AMA Pro Motocross schedule, eight of them are still on the 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross calendar: Hangtown, High Point, RedBud, Southwick, Washougal, Spring Creek, Budds Creek, and Unadilla. The ones that aren’t were Gatorback, Lake Sugar Tree, Kenworthy’s, Broome-Tioga, and Steel City.

And in September, before the last three rounds, the series took a break for the FIM Motocross of Nations in Vimmerby, Sweden. Team USA was led by Jeff Ward on the 500, Jeff Stanton on the 250, and Damon Bradshaw on the 125. They managed to win again.

Also, American ex-pat Donny Schmit won the 1990 FIM 125cc World Championship while riding for Bieffe Suzuki. It was Schmit’s first year abroad and the second straight year that an American won the 125 Grand Prix title.

1990 125 Class Points Finish