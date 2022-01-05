Mitch Payton has a long-running move with his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki outfit. He enters every rider into round one, which means the AMA entry list doesn't indicate which riders will actually line up at the opener. So when we posted the AMA entry list yesterday, four Pro Circuit riders were on the list for Anaheim 1: Jo Shimoda, Seth Hammaker, Austin Forkner, and Cameron McAdoo (only the injured Jett Reynolds was left off the list).

Today the team finally confirmed who is actually racing round one: Shimoda and Hammaker. Both riders won races in 2021.

Now the West is taking shape. We learned yesterday that defending 250SX West Champion Justin Cooper is definitely out following a major foot injury that could keep him out for six months. Also, we noticed something else that was strange When we first found the AMA entry list on Monday, Jett Lawrence was listed as the only Honda HRC rider. Then suddenly Hunter Lawrence's name was added on Tuesday afternoon. Jett is still on the list, though. What's going on there?

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha has Colt Nichols, Christian Craig, and Nate Thrasher on the list, Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas is going with Michael Mosiman, and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna has Jalek Swoll entered.