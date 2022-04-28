Jason Weigandt talks to longtime and all-time motocross photographer and video man Simon Cudby about his new life chasing trails on adventure bikes. Cudby spent 20 years in the trenches shooting photos at the races, but when all that travel caught up to him, he had to find a new way to stay in the motorcycle world. The answer was adventure bikes, which is his new focus via his OffRoadUnderground.com website. Simon now travels the world on big bikes, basically living the dream we all dream: seeing exotic locations from behind a set of handlebars.

Enjoy this episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast, presented by Yoshimura, Leatt, and OnTrack School.

