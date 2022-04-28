Results Archive
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Supercross
Foxborough
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Austin Forkner
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Pierce Brown
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Pauls Jonass
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kevin Horgmo
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Hoosier
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 7
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Italy
Sun May 8
Articles
Full Schedule
Exhaust Podcast: Adventure Bikes Can Change Your Life (w/Simon Cudby)

Exhaust Podcast Adventure Bikes Can Change Your Life (w/Simon Cudby)

April 28, 2022 11:00am
by:

Jason Weigandt talks to longtime and all-time motocross photographer and video man Simon Cudby about his new life chasing trails on adventure bikes. Cudby spent 20 years in the trenches shooting photos at the races, but when all that travel caught up to him, he had to find a new way to stay in the motorcycle world. The answer was adventure bikes, which is his new focus via his OffRoadUnderground.com website. Simon now travels the world on big bikes, basically living the dream we all dream: seeing exotic locations from behind a set of handlebars.

Enjoy this episode of the Racer X Exhaust podcast, presented by YoshimuraLeatt, and OnTrack School.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

Read about Davey Coombs' adventure bike ride in California in late summer 2021: 

The December 2021 Issue of Racer X Illustrated

The Lost Coast of California

Exploring some of California’s most remote and undeveloped areas aboard Ducati Multistrada V4 S adventure bikes.

Read Now Preview Now

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
By subscribing, you agree to our privacy policy. Must be 18 years of age or older to win.
Forms on this page are protected by reCAPTCHA, its Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now