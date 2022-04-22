Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: Foxborough Supercross and MXGP of Latvia

How to Watch Foxborough Supercross and MXGP of Latvia

April 22, 2022 11:30am
by:

The 15th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 23, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. This will be the eighth round of the 2022, nine-round 250SX East Region series, and will also be a 250SX Futures round. This will be the first race at Gillette Stadium since 2018, and remember, this will be the second of three straight day races in a row, so you’ll want to set the DVR earlier than usual. Also note, the race airs on NBC this weekend. What you need to know the most: Heat races begin just after 3 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Pacific.

Action kicks off in the morning with live qualifying and coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 15th round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT, which is when the heat races will begin.

The 250SX Futures main event (6 minutes plus one lap) will take place at 12:50 p.m. EDT. You can watch the fifth 250SX Futures main event live on Peacock TV.

The sixth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 24. Saturday will consist of qualifying motos for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Latvia

     EMX250, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, April 24
    Kegums
    Kegums LV Latvia
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 23 - 9:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 23 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 24 - 6:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 24 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 24 - 9:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 24 - 9:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 24 - 10:00 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 24 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States325
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States272
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States257
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States253
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France245
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia169
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States122
3Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States114
4Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States107
5Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX United States103
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia236
2Jorge Prado Spain203
3Maxime Renaux France184
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland160
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands141
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tom Vialle France208
2Jago Geerts Belgium194
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark169
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany154
5Kay De Wolf Netherlands150
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

2022 AMA Numbers
2022 450SX Team Guide
2022 250SX Team Guide
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide 

Foxborough Supercross

Foxborough Supercross Race Center
Foxborough Supercross Injury Report
Foxborough Supercross 450SX Entry List
Foxborough Supercross 250SX East Entry List
Foxborough Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing
2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Latvia

MXGP of Latvia Race Center
MXGP of Latvia Timetable
MXGP of Latvia MXGP Entry List
MXGP of Latvia MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Gillette Stadium
1 Patriot Pl
Foxborough, MA 02035

Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Foxborough Supercross.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 Foxborough Supercross layout.
The 2022 Foxborough Supercross layout. SupercrossLive

FIM Motocross World Championship

Kegums track layout.
Kegums track layout. MXGP

animated track map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Foxborough Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 23, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Foxborough, Massachusetts.

2022 Foxborough Supercross race day schedule
2022 Foxborough Supercross race day schedule AMA

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now