Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has become one of the most successful teams in the pits over the last few years. In 2021 they won both 250SX titles and the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross 450 National Championship in their inaugural season competing in the premier class. Each of those championships takes a team of people to accomplish the feat. Josh “Jelly” Ellingson was Justin Cooper’s mechanic for the last several years, helping the New York native to his maiden AMA Supercross and Motocross wins and his 2021 250SX West Region Championship run. Now Eli Tomac’s mechanic, Ellingson, is one of those vital people in the Star program. We caught up with him to see how he got to where he is today.

Racer X: Thanks for doing this Josh. I know you're busy trying to win a championship with Eli at the moment. Tell us a little about your background.

Josh Ellingson: Yeah! I grew up in a small town in Southern Wisconsin and we had family friends that raced dirt bikes. They got my dad and I into going and I got a dirt bike around 10 or 11. From there I went through the stages of racing 65's, 85's, and then big bikes. We had a pretty good scene doing Saturday night stadium racing and then Sunday motocross racing. You could basically race every weekend somewhere on both days. I knew it wasn't going to turn into anything serious. It was just a hobby. We would go to the local nationals which were RedBud and Millville every year. Then we'd go to Supercross in Minneapolis, Indy, and St. Louis. Going there, walking through the pits and seeing the trucks and people working on the bikes is what piqued my interest. I did some research on it and it turned into something I dreamed of doing.

At what age did you start learning the mechanical side of dirt bikes?

It started with me having to do my own bike work. My dad worked a lot, so if we were going to ride we had to learn to prep our own bikes. It was his way of teaching us to use tools and the fundamentals of fixing things. The racing side of it was going to nationals and seeing the mechanics working on awesome looking bikes. It just looked amazing. The bikes looked so good and it seemed like a lot of fun. It jumpstarted a dream of wanting my bike to look like that.