This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Foxborough. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis hurt his wrist when he came up short on a jump in Detroit. He’s out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger broke his arm earlier in the season while practicing. He’s out until Pro Motocross.