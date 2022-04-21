Results Archive
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Supercross
Atlanta
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Jason Anderson
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat Apr 30
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Wodonga
Sun May 1
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Foxborough

Injury Report Foxborough

April 21, 2022 3:00pm
by:

This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Foxborough. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis hurt his wrist when he came up short on a jump in Detroit. He’s out until the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

Vann Martin – Back | Out

Comment: Martin is out with broken T6 and T7 vertebrae.

Aaron Plessinger – Arm | Out

Comment: Plessinger broke his arm earlier in the season while practicing. He’s out until Pro Motocross.

Aaron Plessinger made an appearance at the Atlanta Supercross.
Aaron Plessinger made an appearance at the Atlanta Supercross. Align Media

Jerry Robin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Robin plans on returning to action in Denver. He’s sat the last few rounds out with torn ligaments in his shoulder.

Ken Roczen – Health | Out

Comment: Roczen has been dealing with ongoing health issues and has opted to put his supercross season on hiatus. He is expected to race Pro Motocross.

Joey Savatgy – Knee | Out

Comment: Savatgy is out for the supercross season with a torn ACL.

Dean Wilson – Posterior | Out

Comment: Dean Wilson had a bad crash in St. Louis and sustained a large gash in his backside from a footpeg. He’s out for the supercross season.

250SX EAST REGION

TJ Albright – Wrist | Out

Comment: Albright has been sidelined since breaking his wrist in Indianapolis.

Justin Cooper – Foot | Out

Comment: Cooper is out for supercross with a broken foot.

Ryder Floyd – Foot | Out

Comment: Broken metatarsals have Floyd out for supercross.

Jace Kessler – Wrist | Out

Comment: Kessler is out for supercross after breaking his wrist in Arlington.

Preston Kilroy – Femur, Pelvis | Out

Comment: Kilroy will miss the rest of supercross after fracturing his pelvis and femur in Indianapolis.

Levi Kitchen – Leg, Knee | Out

Comment: Kitchen crashed in Arlington and fractured his tibia and broke his kneecap. We don’t confirmation, but it seems likely he won’t return to racing before the nationals begin.

Jeremy Martin – Shoulder | Out

Comment: Martin is out for the supercross season due to problems with his left labrum.

Jeremy Martin
Jeremy Martin Align Media

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

Comment: McAdoo sustained an AC separation before St. Louis. He should be ready for Pro Motocross.

Phil Nicoletti – Arm | Out

Comment: Nicoletti went down in Atlanta and broke his ulna (a bone in the forearm). His team told us earlier this week they hope he can return to racing at High Point.

Brock Papi – Collarbone | Out

Comment: Papi is out for supercross with a broken collarbone.

Kyle Peters – Hand, Ribs, Back | Out

Comment: Peters is out for the season after breaking his hand, some ribs, and his C5 and C6 vertebrae in St. Louis.

Jett Reynolds – Wrist | Out

Comment: Reynolds should be back for Pro Motocross after breaking his wrist in Minneapolis.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist | Out

Comment: Robertson hurt his wrist before Indianapolis and will miss Foxborough.

Coty Schock – Lung, Shoulder, Knee | Out

Comment: Schock is out until 2023 after sustaining a punctured lung, bruised shoulder, and torn ACL and MCL in Arlington.

Jordon Smith – Finger | TBD

Comment: Smith broke his finger in practice in Atlanta. He still raced but a bike issue kept him out of the main. He plans on giving it a go in Foxborough to see if his finger can handle being back on the bike.

Max Vohland – Thumb | Out

Comment: Vohland broke his thumb while practicing this week and will sit out the rest of supercross.

Max Vohland's KTM 250 SX-F.
Max Vohland's KTM 250 SX-F. Align Media

250SX WEST REGION

250SX West racing will resume on April 30 in Denver, Colorado.

Mitchell Falk – Back

Comment: Falk has a bulging disc pressing against his sciatic nerve. He’s out for the supercross season.

Seth Hammaker – Back, Spleen

Comment: Hammaker is out with injuries to his back and spleen.

Ty Masterpool – Wrist

Comment: Masterpool will return to racing at the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship after hurting his wrist before supercross.

Colt Nichols – Arms

Comment: Nichols is out for supercross with a pair of broken arms suffered at A1.

Dilan Schwartz – Shoulder, Arm

Comment: Schwartz is currently out after breaking the top of his humerus.

Richard Taylor – Arm

Comment: Taylor is aiming for a return to racing in Denver after breaking his arm at A3.

Cole Thompson – Shoulder

Comment: Thompson is out for supercross with a torn left labrum.

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now