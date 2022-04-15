Results Archive
How to Watch: Atlanta

How to Watch Atlanta

April 15, 2022 12:30pm
by:

The 14th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 16, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This will be the first of two 250SX East/West Showdowns this season (the other is the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah). Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted three rounds of supercross in 2021 and will host its sole race in 2022 this weekend, but reminder, this weekend's supercross is a day race.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TVNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 14th-round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the heat racing beginning moments later.

Note, this round will have a 250SX Futures race as well.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also have a weekend off before resuming with the MXGP of Latvia on April 23 and 24.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

2022 Standings

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States302
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States246
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States240
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States235
5Marvin Musquin La Reole France232
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia148
2Cameron McAdoo
Sioux City, IA United States114
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States107
4Jordon Smith Belmont, NC United States95
5Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States94
Full Standings

250SX West Region

Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Christian Craig Temecula, CA United States171
2Hunter Lawrence Landsborough Australia145
3Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States141
4Vince Friese Cape Girardeau, MO United States117
5Jo Shimoda Suzuka Japan106
Full Standings

Other Links

General

Supercross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

2022 250SX West Region Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

Atlanta Supercross

Atlanta Supercross Race Center

Atlanta Supercross Injury Report

Atlanta Supercross 450SX Entry List

Atlanta Supercross 250SX East/West Entry List

Atlanta Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List

Other Info

Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228

Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT

Tickets

Get tickets to the Atlanta Supercross.

Track Map

The 2022 Atlanta Supercross layout.
The 2022 Atlanta Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

Animated Track Map

Race Day Schedule

Atlanta Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 16, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.

2022 Atlanta Supercross race day schedule
2022 Atlanta Supercross race day schedule

