The 14th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 16, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This will be the first of two 250SX East/West Showdowns this season (the other is the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah). Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted three rounds of supercross in 2021 and will host its sole race in 2022 this weekend, but reminder, this weekend's supercross is a day race.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 14th-round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the heat racing beginning moments later.

Note, this round will have a 250SX Futures race as well.

The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also have a weekend off before resuming with the MXGP of Latvia on April 23 and 24.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule