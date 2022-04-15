The 14th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 16, at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia. This will be the first of two 250SX East/West Showdowns this season (the other is the finale in Salt Lake City, Utah). Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted three rounds of supercross in 2021 and will host its sole race in 2022 this weekend, but reminder, this weekend's supercross is a day race.
Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. NBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 14th-round main program beginning at 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT with the heat racing beginning moments later.
Note, this round will have a 250SX Futures race as well.
The Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will several weeks off before resuming with the sixth round Hoosier GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Indiana on May 7 and 8.
The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will also have a weekend off before resuming with the MXGP of Latvia on April 23 and 24.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
TV | Online Schedule
- Supercross
AtlantaSupercross Futures
Saturday, April 16
International
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.
2022 Standings
450SX
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|302
|2
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|246
|3
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|240
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|235
|5
|Marvin Musquin
|La Reole
|232
250SX East Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough
|148
|2
|
Cameron McAdoo
|Sioux City, IA
|114
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|107
|4
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|95
|5
|Pierce Brown
|Sandy, UT
|94
250SX West Region
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Christian Craig
|Temecula, CA
|171
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough
|145
|3
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|141
|4
|Vince Friese
|Cape Girardeau, MO
|117
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka
|106
Other Links
General
2022 250SX West Region Team Guide
2022 250SX East Region Team Guide
Atlanta Supercross
Atlanta Supercross Race Center
Atlanta Supercross Injury Report
Atlanta Supercross 450SX Entry List
Atlanta Supercross 250SX East/West Entry List
Atlanta Supercross 250SX Futures Entry List
Follow
Racer X
Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News
Other Info
Atlanta Motor Speedway
1500 Tara Pl
Hampton, GA 30228
Practice & Qualifying — 9 a.m. EDT/6 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 3 p.m. EDT/12 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Atlanta Supercross.
Track Map
Animated Track Map
Race Day Schedule
Atlanta Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 16, 2022
*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Hampton, Georgia.