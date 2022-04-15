Results Archive
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Trevor Bollinger
  3. Grant Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Ryder Lafferty
  2. Lyndon Snodgrass
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
Supercross
St. Louis
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Marvin Musquin
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Eli Tomac
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Jett Lawrence
  3. Mitchell Oldenburg
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Mikkel Haarup
Full Results
Australian MX
Mackay
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Apr 24
Articles
Full Schedule
50 Years of Pro Motocross: 1978

50 Years of Pro Motocross 1978

April 15, 2022 1:30pm
by:

Welcome to another day down on our MAVTV+ 50-Day Countdown to the kickoff of the 2022 Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, which is celebrating five decades this summer. We are going year-by-year from the beginning in this countdown, starting with 1972. Today we are 44 days away, and we’re looking at 1978—the year of the Yamahas.

Going into the ’78 season Yamaha had two defending champions on the AMA circuit. Bob Hannah was the AMA Supercross #1 and Broc Glover was #1 in the 125cc Nationals. They also had a couple of other big-hitters in their lineup in Rick “Lumberjack” Burgett and Mike “Too Tall” Bell. With Glover obviously capable of winning in the 125 class, Yamaha moved Hannah up to where he belonged—in the 250 class outdoors.

Broc Glover
Broc Glover

The season started with a flurry of AMA Supercross events, the first four of which were won by Honda riders. Honda had hired two top riders from fading teams in Marty Tripes (who was with Harley-Davidson in ’77) and Jimmy Ellis (Can-Am). They also had team captain Marty Smith, plus the veterans Jim Pomeroy and Tommy Croft, and top new prospects in Steve Wise and Warren Reid. That’s a big team! And from the start they were good, as Ellis won the opener at the Seattle Kingdome, then Tripes topped the Atlanta round at the old Fulton County Stadium. Next was Daytona, a race many figured would be the one for “Hurricane” Hannah to begin to assert himself. Instead, it was Tripes, Smith, and Ellis who gave Honda a 1-2-3 podium sweep. Hannah was fourth. However, Hannah was about to start one of the hottest streaks in AMA history.

1978 St. Louis Supercross
1978 St. Louis Supercross

First, Hannah swept the SX doubleheaders at the Houston Astrodome and the Pontiac Silverdome. The SX/MX schedules used to overlap back then, so everyone spent the next month doing outdoor nationals at Hangtown, Racing World (next to Saddleback), Rio Bravo, Omaha, and Southwick. Hannah won every time. Then it was back to supercross at Pittsburgh’s Three Rivers Stadium, then the Superdome in New Orleans, both of which Hannah won. The next three rounds were outdoor nationals at Lake Whitney, Sears Point, and Cycle World USA in St. Louis, all three of which Hannah won.

Finally, on June 24, after going undefeated in both SX and MX for more than four months, Hannah got beat at the Superbowl of Motocross at the Los Angeles Coliseum. Who beat him? Another Yamaha rider of course, in first-time winner and future champion Mike Bell.

Here’s a cool short video about Hannah and the late Bell at that ’78 Superbowl by Todd Huffman for Yamaha USA:

By this point Hannah had clinched both the ’78 AMA Supecross title as well as the ’78 AMA 250 Pro Motocross title. Meanwhile, his other two teammates, Glover and Burgett, were pulling away in their perspective classes. Glover won more than half of the 125 Nationals on his way to topping Kawasaki’s Gaylon Mosier for the title, and Burgett did likewise in the 500 class. This gave Yamaha a clean sweep of the 1978 AMA titles: Supercross, 125 MX, 250 MX and 500 MX. And if that were not enough Hannah also won that fall’s Trans-AMA title, becoming the first American rider ever to do so.

The three AMA Motocross champions: (from left to right) Rick Burgett in the 500cc class, Bob Hannah in the 250cc class, and Broc Glover in the 125cc class.
The three AMA Motocross champions: (from left to right) Rick Burgett in the 500cc class, Bob Hannah in the 250cc class, and Broc Glover in the 125cc class.

Here’s the ’78 500cc National from Pine Top, Rhode Island:

And if THAT weren’t enough, Yamaha’s Heikki Mikkola would win the ’78 500cc USGP at Carlsbad and Glover would win the ’78 125cc USGP at Mid-Ohio. Nineteen-seventy-eight was quite a year—if you were on a Yamaha!

Other riders weren’t so lucky. Marty Tripes started out hot on his Honda but then got himself hurt. Marty Smith and Jimmy Ellis also went down early, as did three-time AMA 250cc Motocross Champion Tony DiStefano, in a first-turn crash at the Houston Astrodome that cost all of them time on the sidelines. Of the three, only Ellis would ever win another major race.

Check back tomorrow when we take a look at the last year of Hurricane Hannah’s reign, 1979.

1978 125 Class Points Finish

Motocross

125MX Standings - 1978

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Broc Glover El Cajon, CA United States412
2Gaylon Mosier Garden Grove, CA United States302
3Brian Myerscough Calimesa, CA United States280
4Steve Wise Mcallen, TX United States247
5Dan Turner Placerville, CA United States242
Full Standings

1978 250 Class Points Finish

Motocross

250MX Standings - 1978

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Bob Hannah Whittier, CA United States410
2Jimmy Ellis Cobalt, CT United States351
3Chuck Sun Sherwood, OR United States329
4Pierre Karsmakers Netherlands297
5Jim Pomeroy Yakima, WA United States292
Full Standings

1978 500 Class Points Finish

Motocross

500MX Standings - 1978

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Rick Burgett Sandy, OR United States399
2Rex Staten Fontana, CA United States362
3Marty Smith San Diego, CA United States345
4Tommy Croft San Diego, CA United States338
5Danny Laporte Yucca Valley, CA United States247
Full Standings
Broc Glover, the 1978 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Broc Glover, the 1978 125cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Bob Hannah, the 1978 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Bob Hannah, the 1978 250cc Class AMA Motocross champion. Tom Zimberoff
Rick Burgett, the 1978 500cc Class AMA Motocross champion.
Rick Burgett, the 1978 500cc Class AMA Motocross champion.

Read Now
June 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now