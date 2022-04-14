This week Monster Energy AMA Supercross heads to Atlanta. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’s in and who’s out.

450SX CLASS

Adam Cianciarulo – Knee | Out

Comment: Cianciarulo will miss all of supercross due to a knee injury.

Dylan Ferrandis – Wrist | Out

Comment: Ferrandis is out for the remainder of the supercross season after coming up short on a jump in Detroit and hurting his wrist.

Alex Martin – Beat Up | In

Comment: Martin had a bad crash while running well last week in St. Louis. He’s either the bionic man or he’s even tougher than we thought, because he told us he’s in for Atlanta.