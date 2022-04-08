Results Archive
GNCC
Tiger Run
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Trevor Bollinger
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Lyndon Snodgrass
  2. Ruy Barbosa
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Jason Anderson
  3. Marvin Musquin
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Christian Craig
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Australian MX
Wonthaggi
Articles
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jorge Prado
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Brian Bogers
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Mikkel Haarup
  3. Jago Geerts
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
St. Louis
Sat Apr 9
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Australian MX
Mackay
Sun Apr 10
Articles
Upcoming
Supercross
Atlanta
Sat Apr 16
Articles
Full Schedule
How to Watch: St. Louis SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino

How to Watch St. Louis SX, Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, and MXGP of Trentino

April 8, 2022 12:00pm
by:

The 13th round (of 17) of 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross will take place on Saturday, April 9, at Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri. This will be the sixth 250SX East Region round of the season and the first race in St. Louis since January 2020. The St. Louis Supercross will be the third and final Triple Crown event of the 2022 season.

Action kicks off with live qualifying coverage beginning at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT on Peacock TV. CNBC and Peacock TV will carry live coverage of the 13th-round night show beginning at 7:30 p.m. EDT/4:30 p.m. PDT with a pre-show show and then the Triple Crown races will begin at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

Note, this round will have a KTM Junior race as well.

The fifth round of the Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series will take place in Society Hill, South Carolina at the Moree's Sportsman's Preserve. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EDT) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EDT) broadcasted live by the RacerTV crew.

The fifth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will take place on Sunday, April 10. Saturday will consist of the qualifying moto for both MXGP and MX2 classes, followed by Sunday’s points-paying motos. You can follow along with the action on Sunday over on www.mxgp-tv.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Supercross TV Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with Supercross Video Pass.

Grand National Cross Country Series

GNCC TV Schedule

FIM Motocross World Championship

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Trentino (Italy)

     EMX125, EMX Open Races
    Sunday, April 10
    Pietramurata
    Trentino IT Italy
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      April 9 - 10:15 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      April 9 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 10 - 7:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 10 - 8:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 10 - 10:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 10 - 11:00 AM
      mxgp-tv
    • MX2 Race 2
      April 11 - 1:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
    • MXGP Race 2
      April 11 - 2:30 AM
      cbs-sports-network
MXGP TV Schedule

2022 Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

450SX

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States281
2Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States227
3Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States222
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States221
5Cooper Webb
Newport, NC United States208
Full Standings

250SX East Region

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough Australia125
2Cameron McAdoo Sioux City, IA United States114
3Pierce Brown Sandy, UT United States87
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States81
5Enzo Lopes Rio Grande do Sul Brazil81
Full Standings

Grand National Cross Country Series

Overall

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States120
2Jordan Ashburn Cookeville, TN United States82
3Craig Delong Morgantown, PA United States70
4Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC United States64
5Lyndon Snodgrass Australia56
Full Standings

XC2

GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States97
2Lyndon Snodgrass Australia96
3Ruy Barbosa Chile74
4Angus Riordan Woodland, CA United States61
5Jack Edmondson Waynesburg, PA United States58
Full Standings

XC3

GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Zack Hayes Sumter, SC United States105
2Hunter Neuwirth Plantation, FL United States82
3Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States81
4Dominick Morse Newark Valley, NY United States64
5Jake Froman Lynnville, IN United States62
Full Standings

WXC

GNCC

WXC Standings - 2022

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tayla Jones Yass Australia97
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States97
3Rachael Archer New Zealand96
4Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada72
5Prestin Raines Travelers Rest, SC United States63
Full Standings

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Tim Gajser Slovenia186
2Jorge Prado Spain165
3Maxime Renaux France144
4Jeremy Seewer Switzerland124
5Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands109
Full Standings

MX2

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2022

PositionRiderPoints
1Jago Geerts Belgium174
2Tom Vialle France158
3Mikkel Haarup Denmark132
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany130
5Andrea Adamo Italy115
Full Standings

Other Links

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

General

Supercross Live Timing

2022 AMA Numbers

2022 450SX Team Guide

2022 250SX Team Guide

2022 250SX West Region Team Guide

2022 250SX East Region Team Guide

St. Louis Supercross

St. Louis Supercross Race Center

St. Louis Supercross Injury Report

St. Louis Supercross 450SX Entry List

St. Louis Supercross 250SX East Entry List

St. Louis Supercross KTM Juniors Entry List

Grand National Cross Country Series

General

GNCC Live Timing

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Center

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Starting Rows

FIM Motocross World Championship

General

MXGP Live Timing

2022 MXGP and MX2 Team Guide

MXGP of Trentino

MXGP of Trentino Race Center

MXGP of Trentino Timetable

MXGP of Trentino MXGP Entry List

MXGP of Trentino MX2 Entry List

Follow

Racer X

Twitter — @racerxonline
Instagram — @racerxonline
Facebook — @racerxonline
YouTube — Racer X Motocross & Supercross News

Grand National Cross Country Series

Twitter—@gnccracing
Instagram—@gncc_racing
Facebook—@gnccracing
YouTube—RacerTV

Other Info

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Dome at America's Center
701 Convention Plaza
St. Louis, MO 63101

Practice & Qualifying — 4 p.m. EDT/1 p.m. PDT
Main Event — 10 p.m. EDT/7 p.m. PDT

Grand National Cross Country Series

Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
1217 Moree Road
Society Hill, SC 29593

Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Get tickets to the St. Louis Supercross.

Grand National Cross Country Series

Ticket information for Camp Coker Bullet GNCC.

Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

The 2022 St. Louis Supercross layout.
The 2022 St. Louis Supercross layout. SupercrossLIVE

Grand National Cross Country Series

The 2022 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC layout.
The 2022 Camp Coker Bullet GNCC layout. GNCC Racing

FIM Motocross World Championship

MXGP of Trentino track layout.
MXGP of Trentino track layout. MXGP

Animated Track Map

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Race Day Schedule

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

St. Louis Supercross Race Day Schedule | Saturday, April 9, 2022

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to St. Louis, Missouri.

2022 St. Louis Supercross race day schedule
2022 St. Louis Supercross race day schedule

Grand National Cross Country Series

Camp Coker Bullet GNCC | Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10

*Note: All times on the race day schedule local to Society Hill, South Carolina.

Saturday, April 9

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth ATV & Micro Registration
8:00 a.m.50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
8:45 a.m.50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
9:35 a.m.Amateur ATV Registration
10:05 a.m.Pro ATV Registration
11:00 a.m.Amateur ATV Race (2 hr event)
12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.Bike Registration - all classes
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
5:00 p.m.ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: at the Finish Line
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Fishing Tournament
7:00 p.m. – 7:45 p.m.Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
8 p.m.Supercross Viewing Party: St. Louis Supercross
12:00 a.m.Gates Close

Sunday, April 10

6:00 a.m.Gates Open
7:00 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.Youth Bike Registration
8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.Youth Bike Race (90 min. event)
8:05 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.Amateur Bike Registration
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
10:05 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.Pro Bike Registration
1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
Read Now
May 2022 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The May 2022 Digital Issue Availalbe Now