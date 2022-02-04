Saturday’s fifth round of the 2022 Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Glendale, Arizona, will be the first Triple Crown format event in nearly two years. There were three Triple Crown events on the 2020 schedule, but due to COVID-19, we only saw two events ran before the championship went on pause, then eventually returned in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the final seven rounds. In those final seven rounds, they were all under the normal format (qualifying, heat races, LCQs, then main events)—only the finale differed because it was an East/West Showdown main event where both classes raced together.

Because of this, the last Triple Crown event was the 2020 Arlington Supercross on February 22, 2020, where Eli Tomac finished 5-1-1 for the 450SX overall on a Kawasaki KX450 and Chase Sexton finished 2-1-2 for the 250SX East Region overall on a Honda CRF250R.

So, since you might need a refresher on the three-race format, we figured we would provide one.

When Was the Triple Crown Format Introduced?

Prior to the 2018 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, the Triple Crown format was introduced. The Triple Crown format is similar to the Monster Energy Cup three-race format, but instead pays championship points at the end of the night (unlike the off-season Monster Energy Cup race that is a stand-alone event). The initial format has been adjusted slightly—the length of the three races was changed in both classes prior to the start of the 2019 season—but the three-race format has happened eight times since 2018.